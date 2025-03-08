"No disrespect to KAT" - Draymond Green's podcast co-host backtracks on mocking Karl-Anthony Towns for skipping Warriors game

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green discussed Karl-Anthony Towns' absence from their previous game. On the recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show", Green and his co-host, Baron Davis, speculated on why Towns, also known as KAT, didn't play in the game between the Warriors and the New York Knicks.

During the episode, Green said that Towns avoided the game against the Warriors because of Jimmy Butler's presence. KAT and Butler used to be teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, their partnership came to an end after Butler forced his way out of the organization.

Unfortunately for Green, he was unaware of the reason why Karl-Anthony Towns didn't play. According to reports, the Knicks star's girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, suffered a personal loss. Someone close to Woods' life passed away due to cancer.

After the reason was brought to light, Davis issued an apology on Friday via X (formerly Twitter).

"No disrespect to KAT , condolences to his family," the former NBA player posted on the social media platform.

Watch the video below to see what Green and Davis talked about when they discussed KAT's absence.

What did Green say when he learned about Karl-Anthony Towns' situation?

Draymond Green was made aware of Karl-Anthony Towns' situation after their 121-119 win on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. During his postgame press conference, a reporter told him about the passing of someone close to Jordyn Woods.

As he found out about it, he was sympathetic to what KAT and his girlfriend were going through.

“Oh, man. That’s unfortunate. I’m sorry to hear that," Green said. "That sucks. But my comments that I made, was that ‘people I heard was this. And that’s what I heard.’ So I do send my well wishes to him and his family. You know, none of us. It’s inevitable. We all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it in the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate."

The four-time champion continued with this:

"You never wish that on anybody, But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis must go on," Green added. So I definitely wish them well and wish their family well. And I mean it. You know, we all go through that. And it’s never easy for anyone. But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis will go on.”

Woods and KAT have yet to respond to Green's remarks.

