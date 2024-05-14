"No hookah for a minute" - Paul George caught on courtside cam bantering Luka Doncic after playoffs exit

Paul George and the LA Clippers were eliminated by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs. After the Clippers’ elimination in Game 6 (114-101) at the American Airlines Center, George came to congratulate Doncic and jokingly told him to stay away from smoking hookah.

“No hookah for a minute,” said George.

Doncic looked at the guard in surprise and replied:

“Facts”.

The Mavericks star's close relationship with Hookah drew media attention when he was pictured smoking it in August 2021. Doncic received a lot of flak from NBA fans for what they perceived as a lack of concern for his fitness in the league.

During the 2021-22 season, when the Mavericks played against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, Doncic was seen enjoying a beer before the opening game. However, when a reporter asked, the Mavericks’ team clarified that the picture was taken much earlier than implied in the post.

The ultimate shot was thrown by LeBron James in jest. When selecting his team for the 2023 All-Star Team, James hilariously called the Mavericks star, “Hookah Doncic”.

Will Paul George return for Clippers after early playoff exit?

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's arrival in Los Angeles posed an instant threat to the dominance of the LA Lakers in the area. However, things have barely gone as planned for the Clippers.

Following an early playoff exit, questions have arisen about whether Paul George will return next season or seek a trade. George is eligible for a contract extension in the upcoming offseason by June 30, but reports suggest that the Clippers may not be willing to offer him the same deal they gave Leonard in January, or that he's unwilling to accept it.

Numerous teams in the league would immediately put money on the table for PG13 to reach their championship goals. However, according to ESPN, Steve Ballmer and the Clippers want to run it back with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George next season. It remains to be seen whether this trio will remain together for another campaign.