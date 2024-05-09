"You know how soft that team gonna be": Paul George's former teammate apprehensive of potential Joel Embiid team-up

All-Star wing Paul George is being linked to a possible move to the Philadelphia 76ers next season and team up with Joel Embiid. But George's former teammate is of a different opinion as he does not see it working for the City of Brotherly Love.

Speaking on his "Point Forward" podcast with fellow retired NBA player Andre Iguodala, Evan Turner, who played with 'PG' in Indiana during the 2013-14 season, said that while on paper an Embiid-George tandem in Philly looks promising, it may not necessarily work as envisioned.

He cited Embiid's proneness to getting hurt and Paul George's tendency to struggle in games as among the primary reasons why Philadelphia may reconsider its plan of building its team around the two moving forward.

Turner said:

"Paul has a history of not showing up, which is an understatement.... Do you know how soft that team gonna be if him and Embiid go together? It'll probably be one of the most disappointing, like just unbelievably talented. It'd probably be the most skilled duo ever since Shaq and Kobe. Embiid would be hurt and PG gonna be Paul though..."

Paul George ended his campaign with the LA Clippers this season with a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season and may exercise it to become a free agent.

Paul George could get max offer from the Philadelphia 76ers

While Evan Turner may have reservations over Paul George moving to Philadelphia, 'PG' could still wind up with the 76ers, who can give the Clippers star a max offer.

The nine-time All-Star has a player option for the 2024-25 season but contract extension talks with the LA Clippers have yet to make significant breakthrough, leaving the possibility of him opting for free agency.

The Sixers are reportedly being considered as a strong potential destination for him since the team has the flexibility to give him a max contract.

As per ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, George is among the league stars Philadelphia is looking at signing to a huge deal.

"I think Philly is going to come out with a max offer to Paul George. The Clippers are going to have to decide max [for George] or not and Paul George is going to have to decide, 'Do I want to stay [with the Clippers] or not."

The Sixers are also looking at the possibility of luring Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) or Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) and even LeBron James (LA Clippers).

George, 34, averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 74 games for the LA Clippers. His return helped the team to the fourth-best record in the Western Conference at 51-31.

He is set to get $48.8 million from the Clippers next season. The Clippers were booted out by the fifth-ranked Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs.