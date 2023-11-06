"No more kids for Draymond": NBA fans go ballistic as 'Karma' haunts Draymond Green, who gets kicked in the groin area

Draymond Green has been known for his intensity on the basketball court, but it sometimes goes out of hand as he has had physical inidents with other players along the way. The 33-year-old veteran is still going strong in the paint, but in some cases, he gets the other end of the stick.

On Sunday as the Golden State Warriors played the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green was at his usual grind. Battling for the rebound at the 9:20 mark of the first quarter, Cleveland's Jarrett Allen hit the four-time NBA champion in the groin with his foot while midair.

Green fell down on the floor grimacing in pain, and fans react to his moment of pain. It all goes back to the time when Green hit Steven Adams, who was playing for the OKC Thunder at the time, in a very similar way.

One fan posted a picture of Ramelu Lukaku with the quote "I'm so happy" and indicated that Adams feels the same way with this lowlight.

David Astramskas found a collage of Green's past kicks to other players besides Adams.

Being hit in the groin area, Cute Alessia wrote that there would be no more kids for Draymond from this day on.

Of course, having a history of kicking players and getting a dose of his own medicine made fans post the word "karma" to Green's pain.

For Big Rome, Green got the taste of his own medicine by getting hit by Allen.

One fan quoted from a song by Justin Timberlake from 2007 on what occurred between Green and Allen.

Draymond Green is limited to 24 minutes per game in the 2023-24 season

Entering from an injury, Draymond Green has been finding his rhythm and so far in his first four games, he has only logged 24.8 minutes per game. This is his lowest minutes average since his rookie year way back in 2012-13.

Even with the limited time, the former Michigan State Spartan has contributed with all-around numbers of 9.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

But the trend has been going up. In the Warriors' game against the OKC Thunder on Friday, Draymond Green's production was at his highest with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block.

Green signed a $100 million, four-year deal with the Warriors in the offseason, and that makes him a Warrior until the 2026-27 season at least and much is expected from the veteran forward as the glue guy in the team's locker room.