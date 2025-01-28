OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to the top of the highly competitive Western Conference. His impressive play has propelled him into the conversation for the league's Most Valuable Player award, a notion endorsed by four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

On Tuesday on "Run It Back," Cousins endorsed Gilgeous-Alexander for the honor. The Canadian is competing for the prestigious award against reigning MVP and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

“I think it's unanimous," Cousins said. "I think (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) deserves it ... No knock to (Nikola Jokic), but SGA has just been dominant all year."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having an incredible season, leading the OKC Thunder (37-8) to the top of the Western Conference. He's averaging 32.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

His play has earned him the top spot in the NBA's MVP Ladder, closely followed by Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo.

SGA's dominance is evident in his ability to score from anywhere. He had a career-high 54 points against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22.

Furthermore, the Thunder's success can be largely attributed to Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership and consistent performance. While Jokic is still a strong contender for the MVP award, SGA’s impressive stats and the Thunder's dominance in the West give him the edge to take home the award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received praise from teammate after leading Thunder to win over Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the OKC Thunder return to their winning ways with a 118-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. After the game, he was praised by teammate Isaiah Hartenstein, who was returning from an injury-imposed absence.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn

“We have an MVP player playing great defense night in, night out," Hartenstein said. "He leads the league in blocks from a guard. He makes the hustle plays. He's a team guy.”

Expand Tweet

The Thunder won as SGA recorded a game-high 35 points with five rebounds. Next for the Thunder is a visit to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback