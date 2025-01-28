  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "No knock to Nikola Jokic" - 4x NBA All-Star rallies for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's unanimous MVP recognition

"No knock to Nikola Jokic" - 4x NBA All-Star rallies for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's unanimous MVP recognition

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jan 28, 2025 21:52 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
4x NBA All-Star rallies for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's unanimous MVP recognition - Source: Imagn

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to the top of the highly competitive Western Conference. His impressive play has propelled him into the conversation for the league's Most Valuable Player award, a notion endorsed by four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

On Tuesday on "Run It Back," Cousins endorsed Gilgeous-Alexander for the honor. The Canadian is competing for the prestigious award against reigning MVP and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

“I think it's unanimous," Cousins said. "I think (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) deserves it ... No knock to (Nikola Jokic), but SGA has just been dominant all year."
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having an incredible season, leading the OKC Thunder (37-8) to the top of the Western Conference. He's averaging 32.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

His play has earned him the top spot in the NBA's MVP Ladder, closely followed by Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo.

SGA's dominance is evident in his ability to score from anywhere. He had a career-high 54 points against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22.

Furthermore, the Thunder's success can be largely attributed to Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership and consistent performance. While Jokic is still a strong contender for the MVP award, SGA’s impressive stats and the Thunder's dominance in the West give him the edge to take home the award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received praise from teammate after leading Thunder to win over Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the OKC Thunder return to their winning ways with a 118-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. After the game, he was praised by teammate Isaiah Hartenstein, who was returning from an injury-imposed absence.

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
“We have an MVP player playing great defense night in, night out," Hartenstein said. "He leads the league in blocks from a guard. He makes the hustle plays. He's a team guy.”

The Thunder won as SGA recorded a game-high 35 points with five rebounds. Next for the Thunder is a visit to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी