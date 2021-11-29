"No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected" - LeBron James' infamous hecklers reportedly made inappropriate comments aimed at the star, escape further punishment

LeBron James has ruled the NBA for almost two decades. His on-court ferocity and sheer determination coupled with his natural-born talents have made him one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. So it is only natural that he is often at the receiving end of jeers and hateful comments by fans of opposing teams.

A recent incident during the LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers game brought the unjustified hate LeBron receives to the forefront. King James had two fans ejected for inappropriate gestures and comments. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two fans in question will not face a lifetime ban or any further consequences.

In his tweet, Charania wrote:

"Sources said the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James. No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the two courtside fans at Pacers-Lakers who were removed from seats: “The fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the two courtside fans at Pacers-Lakers who were removed from seats: “The fans were ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” Sources said the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James. No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Sources said the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James. No lifetime ban or further consequence is expected. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

What exactly happened between LeBron James and the two fans?

During overtime in Wednesday's game, LeBron walked over to the referee and led him toward two Pacers fans sitting courtside. The fans, after a brief discussion, were escorted out by security.

LeBron James, according to an article by Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated, had the following to say about the incidence:

"There's a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there's then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words. That shouldn't be tolerated in our game from nobody."

This is not the first incident where LeBron has gotten into an altercation with a fan. On February 1, 2021, in a game against the Atlanta Hawks, James had a spat with a lady who was then escorted off the court.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp LeBron James and a courtside Hawks fan get into it, causing the refs to stop the game. 👀



LeBron James and a courtside Hawks fan get into it, causing the refs to stop the game. 👀https://t.co/XIHYGNvepX

For James, who has pretty much achieved everything possible for a basketballer, greatness comes with a price. JK Rowling, in her book Half Blood Prince, wrote: "Greatness inspires envy, envy engenders spite, spite spawns lies."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The price of greatness for LeBron is the hate, spite and lies of many. Mostly from fans of opposing teams, sometimes from columnists and pundits who have built a career out of hating an undeniably brilliant player. Whatever the case, the Lakers #6 continues to write his legacy. Even at 36, he is unstoppable despite the slump that is currently affecting his team.

Edited by Parimal