"No matter what I stand by my brother" - Jaren Jackson Jr. is backing Ja Morant as the star point guard faces an uncertain future in the NBA 

Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. recently spoke about Ja Morant and the trouble he's facing with the NBA for his actions. Joining NBA superstar Paul George on his podcast, Jackson Jr. expressed his thoughts on the situation and extended his support toward his teammate.

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant finds himself in deep water yet again. After already facing immense media backlash earlier in the season for his controversial actions, Morant returned to the same antics in the offseason.

A video of Morant flashing a gun in a car went viral shortly after the Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs. The video resulted in an immediate suspension for Morant issued by the Grizzlies organization.

In light of the fact that the young star apologized for his actions earlier in the regular season, he faces greater consequences now.

As Ja Morant awaits a verdict from the NBA itself, his teammate spoke about the situation in a recent episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George'.

When asked to provide an update on Morant's state at the moment, Jackson Jr. responded by saying:

"He's good. I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young, it's a lot to deal with. You're always going to make mistakes growing up."

"People gotta understand. Like, you're the most popular player, at this age, probably ever. A lot of things back then that you could get away with, you can't do. You gotta be a certain way. But, I mean, dude's great."

Jackson concluded by saying:

"That's my brother though. No matter what, I stand by my brother. He gonna be right back to running the league like he does."

Ja Morant faces serious consequences

The Memphis Grizzlies star may be one of the most exciting young players to watch in the league. With his athleticism and on-court antics earning him a major fan following, he is truly on the path to becoming an iconic NBA icon.

However, Ja Morant faces some serious consequences for his actions heading into the next season. Perhaps even his future in the NBA itself could be at stake.

After being suspended from all basketball activity by the Grizzlies, Morant simply dropped a statement of his apology. Following this, the NBA is still debating the nature and severity of the punishment that he should be dealt.

As per some rumors, the general consensus around the league is that Morant should be suspended for a significant part of the regular season. While this is under review, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the verdict will be given after the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat have concluded.

