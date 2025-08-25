  • home icon
  • "No NFL team owners and coaches want them" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate makes shocking claim despite Browns coach denies sabotaging Shedeur Sanders

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 25, 2025 13:51 GMT
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate makes shocking claim after Browns coach denies sabotaging Shedeur Sanders (Credits: Imagn)

Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate, Ron Harper, has chimed in on the debate surrounding Kevin Stefanski’s alleged sabotage of Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders. Stefanski has faced a lot of heat since the Browns’ preseason finale against the LA Rams.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled during that game, completing only three of six passes for 14 yards. He was also sacked five times before being replaced by Tyler Huntley.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Stefanski pushed back against the criticism, insisting he gives Sanders the same attention as the other rookies on his team.

“I’m committed to his development just like all of our rookies. So, we’ll continue to focus on getting our guys better,” Stefanski said. “We’ll stay committed to him and that’s what is important to me.”
Ron Harper came across a clip of Stefanski denying the allegations and gave his thoughts on the matter, claiming that no owners or coaches in the NFL want Sanders:

Harper enjoyed a 15-season NBA career, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers. He played 1,009 career games, averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Ron Harper won championships with both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Ron Harper is one of the few players who has had the privilege of playing and winning championships with both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He won three championships while playing for the Bulls and two with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal on the Lakers.

Harper’s championship run with Michael Jordan required him to sacrifice a big part of his game as his points average dropped from 20.1 ppg during the 1993-94 season to 6.9 ppg during the 1994-95 season.

Harper was asked to give up his production on offense and took a lesser role, focusing exclusively on defense. He played a similar role in LA, being one of the team’s primary defenders during their dominant run in the early 2000s. He retired in 2001 as a five-time champion.

While he was never the biggest star, Harper enjoyed a long and fruitful career, recognizing that winning would require him to sacrifice. Having played at the highest level, Harper is one of the few who can offer perspective on Shedeur Sanders’ situation with the Browns.

Sameer Khan

Edited by Sameer Khan
