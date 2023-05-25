"No one’s going to care" - Gilbert Arenas says it won't matter even if Nikola Jokic wins the 2023 NBA championship

Nikola Jokic's performance with the Denver Nuggets in the postseason has caught the attention of many. However, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is convinced that even if Jokic wins an NBA title this year, it won't have a significant impact on his reputation.

Jokic has been sensational in the regular season for the past three years. He achieved consecutive back-to-back MVP awards from 2021 onwards and was on the verge of making history with a three-peat. Unfortunately, he fell short as Joel Embiid was named the 2023 MVP.

Despite missing out on the MVP award, Jokic accomplished something he hadn't been able to do in his MVP seasons – leading his team to the NBA Finals. It's a remarkable achievement for the Nuggets, a franchise that has been part of the NBA since 1976.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the fans of the franchise are excited for what the future holds, Gilbert Arenas shared a harsh take of what could be in store for the Denver superstar. In a conversation on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & The Three", Arenas said:

(Watch Arenas' comments from 10:03-10:15)

"You know Jokic can win this championship. No one’s going to care. Let’s just be honest. I’m sorry. He’s not gonna go from where he is right now to this super megastar because he’s not doing anything kids want to see."

A large part of the exchange between Arenas and Redick shed light on the media attention that Denver demands. While Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league, he isn't viewed as exciting because of his affiliation with Denver. Hence, lesser impact in the overall scheme of things.

Jokic continues to be an exciting player to watch nonetheless. While shattering long-standing NBA records, "Joker" is also developing a penchant for hitting some ridiculous shots in clutch situations.

Can Nikola Jokic win his first ring this year?

The Denver Nuggets are as close to winning it all as they have ever been. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the way, Denver may finally make it to the promised land this season.

Their dominant performance in the Western Conference and the dynamic pick-and-roll game between Jokic and Murray provided them with a significant advantage. With two relatively undersized teams emerging from the East, the Nuggets had a great opportunity to achieve success, pending proper execution.

With two relatively undersized teams coming out of the East, Denver has all the necessary tools to dominate. It is simply a matter of execution.

Read: "He's special" - LeBron James' high praise for Nikola Jokic following series sweep

Poll : 0 votes