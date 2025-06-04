"No Steph Curry is just baffling" - Fans erupt over Shaquille O'Neal's top 10 NBA players of all time list

Shaquille O'Neal left Steph Curry off his greatest of all-time list, which was released on Tuesday via Netflix. The LA Lakers legend removed himself from the pantheon of legends by adding Julius Erving, who came in 10th and a spot behind Tim Duncan.

O’Neal included Hakeem Olajuwon, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, whom he called the best ever.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans promptly reacted to his list.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

MCK1972 @Mattkowals38746 No Steph is just baffling… Have to take out at least one of Shaq’s precious bigs…

One fan said:

LakeShowEra @LakeShowERA Not mad at it, but was he not having a cry about Curry's GOAT status a month ago?

Another fan added:

NBA Reactz @NBAReactz No Kareem is a bit odd but at least he got most of them right just not in the right order.

One more fan continued:

77 @lukabetter77_ Didn’t he say Steph has to be in the GOAT conversation?

Another fan commented:

Sleeper @SleeperHQ Shaq played with both Kobe and LeBron I feel like we should take his word for it

In March this year, Shaquille O'Neal said on national TV that Steph Curry has to be in the greatest of all time (GOAT) conversation. O’Neal suited up against Michael Jordan and played with and against both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. He has a unique perspective on such talks and “demanded” Curry’s inclusion in that topic.

According to Shaq, Curry should not be left out because “he ain’t never seen nothing like that before” and counted the point guard’s four championships. O’Neal continued that the Golden State Warriors superstar won multiple titles at the expense of LeBron James.

Roughly three months after making a case for Steph Curry’s GOAT status, Shaquille O'Neal did not even include him in his top 10 of all-time greats.

Shaquille O'Neal praises Michael Jordan ahead of Chicago Bulls legend’s special contributor role with NBC

In an interview with Ashley Nevel two weeks ago, Shaquille O'Neal answered some questions about Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls legend will join NBC next season as a special contributor. When asked if Jordan’s comments could be mistaken for hate, O’Neal responded:

(37:34 mark)

“First of all, if anybody says Michael Jordan is hating, you’re an idiot. … So, if Jordan says, ‘I don’t think this guy is good.’ You’re not that f**king good. I don’t care how many points you are averaging. If Jordan says you should do this, you should do it. Instead of being into your feelings, just listen to what the greatest player who’s ever played the game has to say.”

O’Neal added that he would embrace comments from the six-time champ. He continued that although he thrives in his power game, he would change his style if Jordan asked him to change it.

Over the years, Shaquille O'Neal has often called Michael Jordan the GOAT. The TNT studio analyst might have changed his stance on certain basketball topics but he has always sung Jordan's praises.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More