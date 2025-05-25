"No way Curry to the Celtics confirmed" - NBA fans abuzz as Steph Curry links up with Jaylen Brown for viral Mr.Beast collab

Golden State Warriors's Steph Curry and Boston Celtics's Jaylen Brown were seen linking up. The two NBA superstars got together for a video shoot by the popular YouTuber Mr. Beast. Curry and Brown were seen dapping up and hugging each other.
Their offseason activities aren't indicative of any future team-ups. Still, several fans speculated or hoped.
Fans of both teams pitched Curry to the Celtics or Brown to the Warriors as a way for the two to team up.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
One fan said:
Another person tweeted:
One person commented:
Meanwhile, other fans were more cautious or downright rejected the idea of Jaylen Brown and Steph Curry teaming up.
One person said:
One fan tweeted:
Another person said:
Curry just turned 37 and will likely retire as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Even if he wanted to leave, he'll have to wait until the 2027-28 season to become a free agent, at which point, he'll be 39.
Meanwhile, Brown will enter just the second year of a five-year extension with the Boston Celtics next season. Even if Boston decides to shed salary, Brown is highly unlikely to hit the trade market.
Also read: Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry steal spotlight as Warriors star rocks cowboy hat and flexes bartending skills at BottleRock Festival
A different Boston Celtics guard is being teased as a potential Steph Curry teammate
While the chances of Jaylen Brown coming to the Golden State Warriors anytime soon are incredibly slim, the possibility of one of his teammates being traded there is more feasible. The Boston Celtics need to manage their salary situation this offseason, which means they'll make trades.
One player who might be on the trading block is 30-year-old guard Derrick White (he turns 31 on July 2). Logan Murdoch told Zach Lowe on "The Zach Lowe Show" on May 16 that White is a suitable target for Golden State.
"Another guy that can hold the floor, another guy that I think you should look at for the Warriors going forward is Derrick White," Murdock said. "That's something the Warriors are looking at because Boston is expected to have some fire sale." (1:25:18-1:25:34)
Derrick White can back up or start alongside Steph Curry. Though not the Boston Celtics's superstar, he is versatile and impacts both offense and defense. He proved he can be a key contributor to a championship team in 2024 and often steps up as the X-factor.
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.