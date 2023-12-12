"No Wolves Brazil post tonight": New Orleans Pelicans savagely roast Timberwolves Brasil after blowout win

The Minnesota Timberwolves' fifth loss of the 2023-24 season came at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans with the final score settling at 121-107. Social media has become a battleground feasting on T-Wolves' loss and it resulted in some witty remarks from both sides.

The X account handle Timberwolves Brasil has been known to post bizarre celebrations whenever the team wins. In the recent loss, the official account of the New Orleans Pelicans boasted that the Timberwolves fan account would not be posting anything after the game.

"no Wolves Brazil post tonight," posted the Pelicans social media handle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Of course, Timberwolves Brasil just acknowledged the defeat as they wait for both team's next encounter in January.

"Good tweet. See you in January," replied Timberwolves Brasil.

Expand Tweet

The X account also retweeted the Pelicans post on their wall and gave kudos for the win.

"Ok. Isso daqui ameniza um pouco a dor da derrota," quoted Timberwolves Brasil which translates to 'Ok. This eases the pain of defeat a little.'

Expand Tweet

Zion Williamson shines as New Orleans Pelicans halt Minnesota Timberwolves winning streak to six

The New Orleans Pelicans improved their record to 13-11 after defeating the NBA Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves by a wide margin of 14 points.

Zion Williamson came out with a season-high 36 points while Jonas Valanciounas contributed with a double-double tallying 14 points and 13 rebounds. CJ McCollum played a vital role by adding 23 points to the Pelicans' total points while Brandin Ingram and Trey Murphy III combined for 30 points.

The Timberwolves were without leading scorer Anthony Edwards who is nursing a hip injury. Trying to carry the load was Karl-Anthony Towns who was held to 17 points and 12 rebounds. Despite their efforts, the Pelicans dominated in the third quarter with Williamson scoring 12 points in the first seven minutes to help expand the lead to 78-63.

The Timberwolves made several attempts to close the game but the Pelicans were able to hold on to the lead in the fourth quarter. McCollum's three-point basket and key plays helped the Pelicans seal the win.

The New Orleans Pelicans will go on a three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs, starting December 13.