“Nobody criticized Shaq about this… They would have seemed ridiculous” - Nick Wright believes Giannis Antetokounmpo’s role in the game is misunderstood

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA. With each passing season, it seems as if the Bucks forward's game reaches another level.

This is why many view Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of the top players. Others continue to doubt Antetokounmpo, saying that he needs to do more in order to reach the next level. During a recent interview, NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas said that he believes a player like Giannis needs to do more in order to "become great."

That caught the attention of analyst Nick Wright, who quickly went on to defend the Milwaukee Bucks superstar on his latest podcast. Speaking recently on the "What's Wright? With Nick Wright," Wright said that fans misunderstand Giannis.

"so, people look at Giannis and they want him to be a traditional wing. And they're like, 'Why don't you have the skill set of the traditional wing?' What they misunderstand is what Giannis is, is the next generational Shaq. What they misunderstand, is that Giannis is not a traditional wing.

"He is the futuristic center, he has the size the power and the strength of a center who also can do other things. Can bring the ball up, can hit the occasional 3-pointer. They're looking at him through the prism of he is the modern wing.

Wright then went on to compare Giannis' game with Shaquille O'Neal's.

"...Well, it's the only justification or explanation for this criticism he gets right because nobody criticized Shaq about this. ... Nobody and they would have seemed ridiculous if they were like, 'Why doesn't Shaq have a pull-up jump shot?'"

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to get Milwaukee Bucks back on top in 2022-23

The offseason can always be a dangerous time, especially when it comes to fans and former players making statements about players. That was just the case when Gilbert Arenas made his comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Regardless of all the criticism he faces, Giannis' resume speaks for itself.

Each year, Giannis continues to make strides as one of the top basketball players in the world. The superstar forward has become a player who gives opposing defenses nightmares on a regular basis.

After losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals, Giannis and the Bucks will be rearing to go. Last season, Giannis averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

