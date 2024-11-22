  • home icon
  • "Nobody wants to model their game after Lebron" - NBA fans spotlight LeBron James' bagless skill set after Ace Bailey snubs him as role model

By Reign Amurao
Modified Nov 22, 2024 00:08 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey was asked which players in the NBA he models his game after. Bailey's answer caught the attention of fans, largely because he didn't mention LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Bailey has potential as a scorer, and the players he looks up to are elite offensive talents. In two games this season, the youngster is averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists. Bailey cited Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Paul George and Tracy McGrady as the players he tries to model his game after.

"Kevin Durant, Paul George and Jayson Tatum," Bailey said. "I'll say T-Mac, too. They create shots and their teammates in situations they can succeed in, step up and be a leader."
After his answer, fans on X bashed James for being "bagless" and not being looked up to on the court by young players.

"Nobody wants to model their game after Lebron because he has no real skills, moves and cant shoot," a fan said.
"Nobody ever mentions LeBron. All they can say about him is how they’re amazed he’s still playing and that’s it," another fan said.
"Lmao no lebron😭," a fan said.

Others talked about his choice of role models.

"Modeling your game after Paul George is a red flag," a fan said.
"That’s good but Let’s focus on Kevin Durant and TMac brother," another fan said.
"We got players modeling their games after Jayson Tatum, were officially getting #old," one fan said.

LeBron James has issue with "bag" narrative

LeBron James addressed the narrative of "having a bag" on his short-lived podcast with JJ Redick, "Mind the Game." During the second episode, James spoke about how he doesn't like the narrative of playing one-on-one to display a player's "bag."

"Everyone now, it's a narrative of this thing called, 'I have a bag,' or 'He doesn't have a bag.' It bothers the f**k out of me," James said.
LeBron talks about how "he has a bag" narrative bothers him byu/KingREX_24 innba

James pointed out a person does not play basketball alone. The Lakers star stated the sport is for two teams of five players apiece. The former top pick of the 2003 draft spoke highly of team basketball and using strategies to take advantage of what defenses give in that setting.

