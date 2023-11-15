"Not anything that I can't do that I did in my twenties" - LeBron James unfazed by Year 21's physical and mental toll

LeBron James continues to impress with his performance on both ends and the consistency he is playing with in Year 21 in the NBA. The superstar of the LA Lakers has not shown any intention to slow down, even though he will turn 39 years old next month.

The four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader said that he can play at the same level as he did when he entered the league two decades ago.

"There is not anything that I can't do that I did in my twenties out on the basketball floor," LeBron James told media after the Lakers' 107-134 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

LeBron James is spending 33.7 minutes on the floor and the Lakers view him as a cornerstone in their quest for a record 18th championship. The "King" has averages of 24.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 5.5 apg, on 56.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. He has appeared in 10 of the Lakers' first 11 games.

The 17-time NBA champions have won six of those 11 games so far and now are on a three-game winning streak.

LeBron James addresses the NBA In-Season Tournament

LeBron James and the Lakers have been undefeated in their first two games in the NBA In-Season Tournament, making a big step towards advancing to the knockout stage.

A few days ago, the superstar forward shared his thoughts on the inaugural edition of the tournament and praised the intensity that he has seen from teams and players so far.

"Yeah, it had a little bit more intensity to it. I thought the fans even brought a little bit more energy to the game as well. You know obviously, they have great fans here but I feel like they knew it was kind of an In-Season Tournament game too so it was a little bit more intensified and I feel like some of the plays tonight and some of the execution was at a high level," LeBron James recently said, via Lakers Nation.

"So definitely felt a little different than just a regular season game, for sure. It was great because it was an In-Season Tournament win. We’ll take that for sure. $500,000 on the line, so we’re going for that."

LeBron and the Lakers have two more games to play for the group stage of the In-Season Tournament and will look to reach the quarter-finals undefeated.

The Lakers return to action on Wednesday for a home game vs the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on the second night of a back-to-back before traveling to Portland on Friday to face the Blazers in their third game of the In-Season Tournament.