Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 13, 2023

There are only four games on the NBA schedule on Nov. 13, and one of them is the Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers. It's the 126th regular season game between the Kings and Cavaliers, with Sacramento barely leading the matchup 64-61.

Let's take a look at the Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips. The Kings are on a two-game winning streak. They last played on Friday against the OKC Thunder, getting a 105-98 win in the group stage of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Kevin Huerter led the way with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double of 17 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are coming off a huge 118-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Six Cavs players scored in double figures, led by Caris LeVert, who had 22 points off the bench. They have split the first two games of their four-game road trip.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with a start time of 10:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Ohio.

Moneyline: Kings (+125) vs Cavaliers (-145)

Spread: Kings +3 (-113) vs Cavaliers -3 (-107)

Total (O/U): Kings (u223.5) vs Cavaliers (o223.5)

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Kings have won seven out of their last 10 matchups against the Cavaliers. They swept the season series last season but could have a tough time on Monday night. De'Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful due to a sprained right ankle, while Trey Lyles, Filip Petrusev and Jalen Slawson are listed as out.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have been better on the road (3-2) this season than when they're playing at home (1-3). Sam Merrill is listed as questionable, while Ty Jerome, Isaiah Mobley, Isaac Okoro and Ricky Rubio are set to miss the game.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted lineups

Kings coach Mike Brown will likely use the same starting lineup in their last two games, which resulted in wins. Keon Ellis will start in place of De'Aaron Fox, who is doubtful to play. He will likely be joined by Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are not expected to change their starting lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Caris LeVert will be the first man off the bench and may have the same impact as in their win against the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell has been struggling with his shot since the four-game road trip started. He has an over/under of 28.5 for Monday's game. He's due for a big game on the road, and his career average against the Kings is 28.4 points. It might be safer to take the under for this one and get -115.

Domantas Sabonis could be the best player on the floor for the Kings due to De'Aaron Fox's absence. Sabonis is -120 to go over 18.5 points, but it might be better to bet under with odds of -110. He's averaging just 17.4 points this season and has only scored 20+ points three times.

Sabonis is also the top rebounder for the game between the Kings and Cavaliers. He has an over/under of 12.5 rebounds with an even odds of -115. Odds will likely change as the game time approaches, but it should be noted that Cleveland has a huge frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cavaliers are the slight favorites to beat the Kings on Monday even though they're the road team.

The Cavaliers have a -3 spread but are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Kings are +3 but have the homecourt advantage and played well in their last two games.

The absence of De'Aaron Fox is a huge factor, as he's the best player for the Kings. It's also worth noting that Sacramento is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games.

Expect a tight game on Sunday, with the Kings possibly covering the spread and going over the total. They're 3-1 on the road and have the depth to pull off the victory.

