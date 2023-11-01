"Not coming to the game": Luka Doncic vows not to bring the 'jinx' as Texas Rangers close in on 2023 World Series

While the Dallas Mavericks were on a break, Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki took time off to watch Game 2 of the 2023 MLB World Series to root for the local team, Texas Rangers. Unfortunately, the Arizona Diamondbacks won that game but Rangers took the next two matches and own a commanding 3-1 lead.

Expand Tweet

With one more win until the Texas Rangers win the World Series, the Slovenian basketball star vows not to come to the games with Dirk Nowitzki in order to jinx the local Texas team:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"1 more !!! @Rangers don’t worry @swish41 and me not coming to the game," posted Doncic on the social media platform X.

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll winning their first three games of the season against the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and the most recent with the Memphis Grizzlies, 125-110.

With the Mavs playing on November 1 playing the Chicago Bulls next, Doncic will definitely not attend the possible title clincher for the Rangers.

The Diamondbacks faltered on Game 4 of the 2023 World Series after giving up 6 RBIs in the last two innings, 4 in the 8th, against the Rangers.

Luka Doncic playing phenomenal basketball in the Mavericks 3-0 record

The Dallas Mavericks came into opening night with doubts that Luka Doncic can play. However, the four-time NBA All-Star just shrugged off the injury and logged a triple-double against the San Antonio Spurs to set the tone for the season.

In their next game, Doncic ramped it up once again scoring 49 points against the Brooklyn Nets along with 10 rebounds and seven assists. In their most recent matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year tallied his second triple-double of the season with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

But Luka Doncic doesn't want to get the credit by himself but instead diverts it to his teammates who are keeping pace with him:

"I always told them, 'Guys, if you're going to run, you're going to get the ball.' Even then, I threw one almost impossible to catch," Doncic said in the post-game interview after the Grizzlies game. "When they run, I always try to reward them. So, it's a great thing. I think they played amazing tonight."

The Chicago Bulls are next on their calendar as they host them this Nov. 1. The Dallas Mavericks will get a litmus test when they take on the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, at the high-altitude Colorado mountains on November 3.