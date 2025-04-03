The OKC Thunder have the best record in the NBA this season. They have a homecourt advantage if they make it to the NBA finals.

Ad

They entered the season as the odds-on favorite to come out of the Western Conference and have been even better than anticipated, as they're just one win away from reaching their best mark in franchise history.

However, as deep and talented as they are, former Boston Celtics star Marcus Morris still thinks they need to go through some growing pains to get over the hump.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talking on ESPN's "Get Up," Morris questioned the Thunder's lack of experience and a go-to scorer besides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This team is not deep enough, right? You have to talk about the depth. You have to talk about guys that's actually been there," Morris said. "This team has been hungry all season. They have a young gun; the MVP of the league that has been playing out of his mind, right?

What happens when they double-team him? Who's the second guy? Who's the third guy? Who has the experience?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This makes sense, and we've seen teams like the Celtics go through heartbreak before getting the monkey off their backs.

Nevertheless, this group has some playoff experience and has Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to rely on if Shai's shot isn't falling. It can go small, play an up-tempo offense, or suffocate opposing teams with its defense.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes history in win over Pistons

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace to win his first MVP and join Steve Nash as the only two Canadian players to earn that distinction.

Ad

He's been on an absolute tear this season and established himself as the most unstoppable scorer in the game. That was evident with his latest milestone, as he just tied Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest streak of consecutive 20-point games in NBA history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in the win over the Detroit Pistons to take his streak to 69 games in a row. He's dropped at least 20 points in 72 of 73 games he's played this season.

He's leading the league with 32.8 points per game on 52% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc. Defenses will tighten up in the playoffs, but he has enough tricks in his bag to get his points anyway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback