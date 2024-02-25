“Not even dope”: Lou Williams slams Donald Trump's $400 sneakers as failed bid for black voter support

Former NBA star Lou Williams is not a big fan of former president Donald Trump's sneakers. He also doesn’t think that Trump’s shoes would get the black voters to vote for the former president ahead of the election. According to Williams, the very idea behind the intention to design the kick is wrong.

TMZ Sports talked to the former Sixth Man of the Year on Friday. TMZ asked the former LA Lakers player about Raymond Arroyo, the Fox News reporter's views on DT’s sneaker. Arroyo had opined that sneakers would amount to Trump’s political currency among Black voters. Lou Will said this,

"If that's your intention, I think you're in the wrong place and I think you're a little misled on thinking how intelligent we are to see this coming a mile away," Williams told TMZ.

On top of that, Williams also doesn’t think that the sneakers are that great,

"They're not even dope. Not really collectibles. Obviously, some guys are gonna do it when you got the Hypebeasts."

Alluding to Trump’s political views and his presidency in the past, Lou Williams said that sneakers should not even be in conversation. He said that when it comes to speaking about the future of the country, Trump should make news for that and not sneakers.

"We talking about sneakers opposed to the direction that our country is gonna live in and where our kids and how our children are gonna grow up in this world and the leadership that follows that," Williams said.

Earlier this month, Trump released "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," which is priced at $400. So far, the reaction has been mixed, although there have been reports that the sneakers were sold within hours.

Lou Williams trolls Donald Trump for exaggerating voting claims

Lou Williams has not only been one of the best-ever Sixth Man in the league but also happens to be a politically conscious player. While Lou Will was with the Clippers and played in the Orlando Bubble, he and his then-coach Doc Rivers were some of the most outspoken people against the violence against the Black community.

In 2020, Donald Trump claimed that despite news channels and the internet saying otherwise, he had won the election by a large margin. Williams did not shy away from publicly ridiculing the former president on X.

The former Clipper replied to Trump’s Tweet with a blue cap emoji. An emoji is usually used to reply to someone when they are exaggerating a claim. It is also popularly referred to as “cappin.”

Willaims is one of the greatest names when it comes to the conversation of Sixth Man in the league. In his 17-year career in the league, he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award three times. There have also been demands from players like Trate Young that the award should be named after Williams.