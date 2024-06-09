"Not my leg y'all" — Alex Caruso hilariously shuts down rumors of getting inked with Kobe Bryant's iconic image

Alex Caruso rose in the NBA scene with the Los Angeles Lakers, where the legend of Kobe Bryant has always been synonymous. Just like Kobe, Caruso plays great hustle on both ends of the floor, impacting games as much as he can.

However, in what was a hilarious rumor-killer, Caruso denied getting a famous Kobe Bryant photo tattooed on his leg. He announced it on one of his Instagram stories, following a story of the tattooed leg.

"Not my leg y'all," Caruso wrote in response to a post made by the sports news outlet, SportsCenter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Credit: Instagram/@acfresh21)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The tattoo was a picture of Kobe Bryant hugging the Larry O’Brien Trophy after winning the 2001 NBA Championship against his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trending

In the photo, Kobe seemed unhappy with the trophy in his hands, as his parents were not there to witness the Lakers clinching the title after disapproving of his marriage to his wife Vanessa. Nevertheless, Kobe’s demeanor added an appeal to the iconic photo.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso started his NBA career with the Lakers in 2017, the year after Bryant retired from the sport. After several two-way contracts, Caruso found a role with the Lakers. He ultimately became a fan favorite and fulfilled a role in the 2020 NBA bubble-championship team starring LeBron James.

The 2020 championship came months after Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash.

Caruso, however, left the Lakers in free agency and signed for the Chicago Bulls, where he has carved out a bench role with the team. He signed a four-year, $36 million contract set to expire in 2025.

Known for his relentless perimeter defense, Caruso has been racking up All-Defensive Team selections since winning the NBA title in 2020, being named in the All-Defensive First Team in 2023, and in the All-Defensive Second Team in 2024.

Alex Caruso is out to impress in contract year

The 2024-25 season will be Caruso’s last season of his four-year contract. His current salary earns him about $9 million a year with the Bulls, who have not made a deep playoff run even with former All-Stars Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic.

NBA teams value the archetype of Caruso, whose overall game improved in the 2024 season. Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game for the Bulls, who finished as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Caruso has also proved to be a somewhat durable player, playing 67 games last year and 71 games this season.

If he keeps his defensive brilliance and improved offensive game, Caruso will be a sought-after player when he turns to unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season.