The Memphis Grizzlies became intrigued with Jaylen Wells for his defensive versatility, 3-point shooting and disciplined habits. But considering the Grizzlies selected Wells with the No. 39 pick, did they ever envision he would become one of the best rookies in his class?

According to Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, Wells’ performance in college was nothing compared to how he has impressed them with his consistency in the NBA.

“His consistency has blown us away,” Jenkins said. “You hear all the stuff in college. But you don’t know what it’s going to be like in the NBA.”

After starring at Sonoma State (2021-23) and Washington State (2023-24), the 21-year-old Wells has produced more than what’s typical for a late first-round pick.

The Grizzlies (44-28) enter Thursday’s game against the OKC Thunder (60-12) with Wells ranking sixth in his rookie class in points per game (10.6). He has often served as the team’s primary defender on opposing teams’ star players. Wells has earned respect from Grizzlies stars Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane for his strong work ethic.

As Jenkins said, “He’s definitely exceeded our expectations.” So much so that Wells could win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Other leading candidates include Spurs guard Stephon Castle (14.0 ppg) and Hawks wing Zaccharie Risacher (12.2 ppg), who are also among the top rookie scorers.

But Jenkins pointed out that despite sharing the floor with stars like Morant, Jackson, and Bane, Wells has been a major contributor in their playoff push.

“It’s impact on winning," Jenkins said. "Obviously, we still have a lot more basketball left in the season to see where this team is going to end up. But he’s kind of entrenched himself in First Team All-Rookie for sure.”

“Everyone is going to look at the stat lines, this, that and the other. But his opportunity, he’s playing a unique role where he’s not one of the featured guys offensively. But he’s got great offensive numbers.”

Wells spoke more to Sportskeeda about the Rookie of the Year race, his priority on winning an NBA title and why he has thrived as a defender against top NBA talent.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: Did you all see all of this success coming?

Wells: “I would say I saw it coming, but maybe not as quickly. It’s definitely a little bit unexpected to have this big of a role so early. But when I’m working out, that’s the role I was imagining. So I was ready for it.”

Q: What things did you expect would happen right away?

Wells: “To be a defender. I knew something that would get me on the floor was to guard. That’s something I take passion in. So I was happy to do that. With spacing the floor, we have three superstars. So they need guys to draw the defense out and give them space.”

Q: What have been the pleasant surprises?

Wells: “Just being able to guard the best player every night. They’re having the confidence in me to have that task each night. There are not too many rookies doing that.”

Q: What’s the key in handling that matchup?

Wells: “I just think it’s about knowing personnel and making it uncomfortable for them. A lot of superstars want to play at their own pace and play at their own game. So it’s about coming in and disrupting them and making it about playing the whole 48 minutes with them.”

Q: I looked up your tracking data against some matchups: Devin Booker (3-for-19, 0-for-5 from 3), Anthony Edwards (5-for-15, 1-for-5 from 3), Damian Lillard (2-for-12, 1-for-6 from 3), LaMelo Ball (4-for-11, 0-for-3 from 3), Kevin Durant (4-for-13, 0-for-4 from 3), Jordan Poole (1-for-10, 1-for-5 from 3). What do you recall doing well in those matchups?

Wells: “I think a lot of it was just tiring them out and making it hell for them for 48 minutes. I’m pressuring them up at fullcourt. They’re going to get their shot eventually. But when they get to their shot, you hope that they’re tired and that they don’t have that same lift that they have before. If they do hit a tough shot, you just kind of pat them on the back and keep playing. As long as they’re not getting easy ones.”

Q: LaMelo is quoted as saying that you “play real hard” when you’re defending and Anthony Edwards said you deny guys "all over the place.” What goes into that?

Wells: “A lot of that comes with effort. There are a lot of tricks they have to try to get open and a lot of foul calls that they kind of get away with, but you just stick with it. Even if you mess up once, you have a next-play mindset. They are the greatest players in the world. So they’re going to get open. They’re going to make a shot. So it’s always about having that next-play mindset and keeping the same mentality. A lot of the guys’ offense is through them. The whole game plan is to get them the ball. The whole game is kind of a test.”

Q: What was it like to handle those tests?

Wells: “I enjoy it. I enjoy just frustrating them. Every time I get tested, it’s just another opportunity to get better. Even if I fail, I’m going to come in the next day and have the same mentality.”

Q: What was the challenge in defending Kawhi Leonard (he had 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting vs Memphis)?

Wells: “He’s really strong. You’re just making sure that he’s not comfortable. He’s really good with jab stepping and getting to his spots. So you’re making sure that he’s not comfortable.”

Q: I saw there were a few possessions where he tried to be physical, but you still held your ground. How do you handle the physicality?

Wells: “It’s starting with knowing your pickup points. You can’t let him walk all the way into the 3-point line. You have to be physical outside of that before he even tries to get to that spot. So you push the catch out a little farther so it makes it a little tougher on him.”

Q: What’s the key to being available this season? You’re young. But there’s always that adage that all rookies will hit a wall at some point.

Wells: “I think my whole life, I’ve always just been moving. I never really rested. So it’s normal for me to just keep playing. I could never just sit and take an off day. Sometimes, that might hurt me on the back end, but I’ve been able to keep moving.”

Q: What is your prep work and your routine that allows you to keep moving?

Wells: “I started making my own routine at DII because we didn’t have as many resources. I started stretching every morning and every night. I have a 20 to 25-minute yoga routine. And then I’m eating right and making sure I’m putting the right things in my body. I think my Dad is a very healthy person. So he helped with creating those habits.

It’s about having good habits. I don’t really do too much [unique] stuff. Most things that I do are natural like stretching and eating right. There’s nothing crazy outside of that that I do.”

Q: What does your diet look like?

Wells: “I stay away from soda and fast food. I drink a lot of water. I probably drink only water, Gatorade and coconut water my whole life. I’m just making sure that I’m eating right.”

Q: You mentioned your Pops and his health habits. What pearls of wisdom has he given you on that and anything else?

Wells: “My parents were divorced, so there were times I was living with my Dad. So the way he lived, I lived into that. He has a lot of dietary restrictions, such as dairy. He has high blood pressure. So he naturally has a great healthy lifestyle. As much as I used to hate it when I was younger, I’ve grown into it now. I love it.”

Q: Which vets have helped you on the Grizzlies, and what have they done?

Wells: “A lot of it is about instilling confidence in me. Guys like Ja Morant, Jaren (Jackson Jr.) and Dez (Desmond Bane), they’re swinging me the ball and telling me to shoot every time even when I’m missing. Jaren, a former Defensive Player of the Year, is praising me on how good my defense is. So just hearing those things from guys that have been here before and doing it for a long time just gives me confidence every day.”

Q: What’s his feedback on the defensive end?

Wells: “Just keep doing it. He has high praise for it. It’s inspiring.”

Q: What’s Ja’s feedback been to you?

Wells: “Just keep hooping. When you watch Ja, it seems like he’s having so much fun playing. That’s one of the things that I see that’s kind of inspiring, just to see how much fun he’s having. He’s the point guard. He’s obviously swinging the rock all the time. So when he’s throwing you the ball in clutch situations or any situation, you know that he has your trust.”

Q: What impact does Ja’s joy have on the group?

Wells: “It brings everybody up, just the joy that he has and the passion that he brings to it. It makes everyone want to be around him. That’s the best thing about a leader. Everyone wants to follow him.”

Q: Because of your play, you’re high up in the Rookie of the Year race. What would that award mean to you?

Wells: “It’s not really something that I’m striving for. When you’re on a team like this that has an opportunity to win a championship like this, that’s the main goal. That’s the end-of-the-season award that I’m looking forward to – a championship. If it happens while playing winning basketball, then I would love to have that award. But it’s not the No. 1 goal on my list.”

Q: Considering your main goal is to win a championship, besides health, what do you think you and the group need to shore up before the playoffs start?

Wells: “Just getting on the same page defensively and keeping the ball in front of us. That’s a lot of it. It starts with defense. That should be our identity. It was at the start of the season. So we have to pick it up. It starts with communication and keeping the ball in front. We’re getting blown by too much and it’s causing too many rotations. It starts with keeping the ball in front.”

What’s your comfort level with where the group is given the Western Conference landscape?

Wells: “We just focus on us. We’re not too worried about where we end up. Anybody we match up against, we believe we can beat them. We’re trying to go out there and win every game possible. We’re comfortable with the group we have. We’ll figure it out.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

