"Not smart to do that right now" - Zion Williamson blames Pelicans' analysis for sitting out back-to-back games despite being fit to play

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is frustrated at being held out of back-to-back games, despite feeling physically capable of playing. The former No. 1 draft pick expressed his sentiments after practice on Thursday. He said that the team's analysis is driving the decision, which has limited his playing time.

Williamson returned to action on Jan. 7 after he suffered another hamstring injury setback. Since then, the Pelicans have been cautious with his return, and have imposed a minutes restriction, apart from keeping him out of consecutive games.

"Let me make this clear to everybody out there. If I could play in the back-to-backs, I would. Physically? Yes, I can", Williamson said, as per Underdog NBA on X.

"But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that, based off the numbers, it's not smart to do that right now. If that's what they feel, I'm rocking with them on that."

This approach by the Pelicans has prevented the team from winning close games, which included the one-point 137-136 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Their 12-36 record has all but doomed their playoff aspirations, but Williamson has remained committed to helping the team succeed.

Furthermore, Williamson's history of hamstring injuries has led the Pelicans to err on the side of caution. He suffered a setback in early January 2023 and was held back from playing in the playoffs.

Last year, he played in a career-high 70 games before he injured his hamstring during the Play-In Tournament against the LA Lakers. This season, Zion Williamson is averaging 23.6 points and 8.2 rebounds and has demonstrated his value to the team.

Zion Williamson impresses rival coach Jason Kidd in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks

Zion Williamson delivered a strong performance for the New Orleans Pelicans despite a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Williamson's impressive display earned praise from the Mavericks' coach, who commended the former Duke standout's ability to prove difficult to guard.

"He's tough to guard," Jason Kidd said. "His ability to get downhill, his ability to take contact and finish … He was really good tonight."

Zion Williamson scored 29 points in 28 minutes, alongside six rebounds and seven assists. While his health and fitness has been a concern throughout his career, the Pelicans will do all they can to manage him and prevent future injury complications.

