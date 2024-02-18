"Not sure the knees would allow": Joel Embiid ridicules NBA dunk contest with lambasting take on scoring

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid had something to say about the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Fans weren't happy with how the dunks were judged, as they consistently gave the dunks low scores. Even with impressive aerial acrobatics, the judges weren't satisfied with the contestants' dunks.

While the contest was underway, the Philadelphia 76ers star posted a tweet on X about his thoughts on this year's dunk contest.

"I’m a professional hater but I’m not hating when I say I could win the dunk contest with these scores but not sure the knees would allow it lmao," Embiid posted.

The reigning dunk contest champion, Mac McClung, went against Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, Jacob Toppin of the New York Knicks and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. Fans were excited to see McClung, who built a reputation as an amazing dunker after his win last year.

However, the judges kept giving scores below 50 to the contestants. Ultimately, the event ended with McClung winning for a second straight year.

Embiid hilariously poked fun at the atrocious scores the judges gave the dunkers. The Sixers star for sure can elevate and throw a mean dunk over his defenders. But given his history of injuries, there's a significant chance that he won't compete in the Slam Dunk contest.

Looking at Joel Embiid's history with knee injuries

Joel Embiid has struggled to stay healthy and has already been sidelined for his knee issues three times this season. His latest injury that has kept him from participating in the team's last eight games is a lateral meniscus in his left knee.

This has led him to undergo surgery, making him unavailable since the start of February.

Last season, Embiid dealt with tons of injuries to his knees. During the 2023 playoffs, he dealt with knee issues and wasn't 100% while competing.

Seeing him participate in the dunk contest won't become a reality anytime soon. The Sixers organization will likely prevent him from competing as his lower body, specifically his knees, have constantly rendered him to the sidelines.

Despite his struggle to stay healthy, Embiid remains a consistent star for Philadelphia. He was the favorite to win his second straight MVP until he was plagued by injuries.

In 34 games, he has performed at an elite level since the start of the 2023–24 campaign. The seven-time All-Star has averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

