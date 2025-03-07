"Not trying to be like everybody else" - 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama shares insight into his one-of-one training regimen amid recovery from blood clot

Perhaps the most unique talent in the NBA right now is 7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Due to his size, fans might expect him to be lumbering up and down the court. However, he has shown he can move like a guard half his size.

Ad

His playing style isn't the only unique thing about the San Antonio Spurs star. In an article by Anna Katherine Clemons published on Men's Health on Friday, fans were given a glimpse into Wemby's training methods.

According to the article, Wemby's primary focus is increasing his stamina. As such, his workout routine involved alternating between an exercise bike, a versa climber and an underwater treadmill. Between these cardio workouts, he plays a game of chess against teammates or Spurs staff, such as coaches or analysts.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not trying to be like everybody else," Wembanyama said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wemby also mentioned his underwater training as the biggest difference maker for him.

"In the water, there's less pressure on the joints and it allows me to run barefoot," Wemby added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Victor Wembanyama's stellar rookie season has been cut short by deep vein thrombosis — a blood clot that occurs in the veins. Wemby's diagnosis is in his right shoulder. It was announced that he would miss the rest of the season after the All-Star break.

In his sophomore season, Wemby played in 46 games. He averaged 24.3 points on 18.6 attempts per game (47.6%). He was also averaging a double-double with 11.0 rebounds.

Additionally, he was a menace on defense, averaging 1.1 steals and a league-leading 3.8 blocks. Had his season not been cut short, he would have been a favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Ad

The Spurs have a 21-25 record in the games that Wemby played this season.

Also read: Spurs star De'Aaron Fox makes his feelings clear about Victor Wembanyama after 7-foot-4 star's sighting at practice facility

Victor Wembanyama could be paired with another star with a unique skillset this summer

The San Antonio Spurs already have All-Star caliber guard De'Aaron Fox running the point for Victor Wembanyama. However, the front office might not be finished in adding star power. According to rumors, the Spurs are among the frontrunners to land Kevin Durant, who is expected to be traded this coming offseason.

Ad

However, acquiring Durant wouldn't come without sacrificing some key pieces. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson would likely need to be included in a trade package to acquire Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it requires great sacrifice from the Spurs, pairing Durant with Victor Wembanyama could pay off massively.

Just like Wemby, Durant is considered to have a unique skill set for his size. Listed at 6-foot-11, Durant is essentially a big man. However, the fluidity of his movement belongs to a guard several inches shorter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback