"Nothing lasts forever" - Stephen Curry reflects on advice Dwyane Wade gave him after the 2018 NBA Finals

The 2017-18 season was pretty surreal for Stephen Curry. He made his fourth straight NBA Finals appearance and won his third title with the Golden State Warriors.

Dwyane Wade was in attendance when Curry lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in Cleveland that year. He had experienced the same highs with the Miami Heat before the Warriors' dynastic run began in 2015. As per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Wade used the occasion to offer a few words of advice to the greatest shooter of all time.

“Nothing lasts forever,” Wade told The Undefeated about his conversation with Curry. “We just came off that same high they were on. I wanted to let him know to enjoy it because it’s not ever guaranteed to be this way for the rest of your career.”

Dwyane Wade's prediction turned out to be true as the Golden State Warriors quickly fell off the perch. They reached the NBA Finals the following year as well but were overthrown by the Toronto Raptors. The injury bug hit the Dubs hard and they missed the playoffs last season.

Stephen Curry reflects on Dwyane Wade's advice

Roughly three years later, Stephen Curry looked back at Dwyane Wade's advice and offered his honest opinion on the same. Speaking to The Undefeated, Curry mentioned the following:

"That is a message that is real. When you’re on top, it’s hard to see anything other than when you’re on top and being in that environment. Atmosphere is everything. That’s the energy and the juice and a level of basketball that you appreciate the most. So when you get on the other side and you’re trying to get back there, you do have an appreciation for the climb and for what that journey is."

Stephen Curry has been playing at MVP level this season. He leads the league in scoring with 31.1 points per game this season. The Golden State Warriors are still just the 10th seed in the West and there's a good chance they might miss out on the playoffs for a second consecutive season. So it's safe to assume that Curry fully understands the depth of Dwyane Wade's words now.

