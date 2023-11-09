"Now we have Hawks being h**ny in 2023" - Atlanta Hawks' weird NBA In-Season Tournament promo video has fans in splits

With the 2023–24 NBA season underway, the hype around the inaugural In-Season Tournament has continued to build. In addition to custom courts and an all-new line of jerseys, the In-Season Tournament has started off with a bang. This week, as group play resumes once again, the Atlanta Hawks have released a promo that has caught the attention of many NBA fans.

Amid ongoing jokes and confusion from NBA Brazil accounts posting suggestive reactions to games, the Atlanta Hawks have now seemingly joined in on the fun. In a video posted to social media, the team promoted the NBA In-Season Tournament with a cheeky video.

Along with footage of their mascot jokingly advertising an OnlyFans account, the franchise advertised for the In-Season Tournament, writing:

“Only Hawks Fans know where the real action is.”

Fans were quick to share their reactions in the replies. While many posted jokes about the situation, others questioned what was happening around the NBA given the suggestive postings from the unofficial NBA Brazil accounts this week. Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

The Atlanta Hawks' season so far heading into week two of the NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament began last week with an action-packed schedule. The league will resume play this week after taking Tuesday off to encourage fans to vote.

The Atlanta Hawks won't compete in their first In-Season Tournament game until next week, when they face off against the Detroit Pistons on November 14th. While many teams around the league have already completed their first game in the group stage, the Atlanta Hawks are one of the remaining teams that have not yet completed their first game.

Instead, the team competed against the OKC Thunder this week in OKC, where they lost 126-117. The loss dropped the team to 4-3 this season, setting the stage for a bounce-back game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

The team will then face the Miami Heat on Saturday before shifting their focus to their first In-Season Tournament game against the Detroit Pistons on November 14th. The tournament will see the Atlanta Hawks compete in East Group A, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.

Only one game has been played in the group, with the Cleveland Cavaliers picking up a win over the Indiana Pacers. Heading into their first In-Season Tournament game, the Hawks will look to put the league on notice before attempting to make a playoff push.