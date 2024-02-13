"Now you mad with Pippen & the Jordans" - Mase goes off at Larsa Pippen for playing victim amid splitting with Marcus Jordan reportedly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son Marcus' relationship got a lot of attention from the media due to the complicated nature of it. Despite going strong for one year, the couple unfollowed each other on their social medias. With Larsa posting a quote about being careful of the man one chooses to be with. Rapper Mase spoke on the "It Is What It Is" podcast and offered a strong reaction.

From Larsa being Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, to her relationship with Marcus Jordan having a 13-year age gap, the backlash was constant from the public. Additionally, Mase wasn't too fond of Larsa cutting ties with Marcus, considering that she got into a relationship with someone much younger than her.

"You're the adult," Mase said. "What are you talking about? Ain't you Scotty's ex-wife? Now you mad with the Pippens & the Jordans. ... My opinion is you were taking advantage of this. ... Stop embarassing your children.

The rapper felt strongly about the uncomfortable situation Larsa Pippen placed her family and the Jordans in by choosing to start a relationship with Marcus Jordan. Larsa unfollowing Marcus on her socials is seen as childish by Mase, who accuses her of taking advantage of Marcus' enthusiasm and youth.

Alongside Mase, rapper Cam'ron advised other young individuals out there to not fall into the same trap that happened to Marcus Jordan. As of now, the couple has not made any official comments or statements regarding their reported breakup.

What did Larsa Pippen post on her Instagram story following her breakup with Marcus Jordan?

Following the unexpected breakup between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the ex-wife of the former Chicago Bulls forward posted a quote from @jenniferjiminah on her Instagram story.

"The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."

The foundation of the relationship between the two was always rocky and complicated, but they still decided to continue being together. It didn't matter how many disapprovals and criticisms they received from other people, all they cared about was the bond they shared.

However, it remains to be discovered what the possible reason is that led to the decision of the couple splitting up. In of January 2023, Larsa Pippen made the relationship official as she posted a picture of her and Marcus on Instagram with the caption, "Checks over stripes." Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls jersey included in the post.

Despite talking about marriage in the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, the couple unfortunately failed to reach that moment in their lives.

