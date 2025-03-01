"NOW THEY'RE STUCK": Skip Bayless questions Philadelphia 76ers' $192,907,008 decision as Joel Embiid's season ends prematurely

Media personality and veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless shared his reaction to the Philadelphia 76ers' announcement to shut down their star, Joel Embiid, for the season.

On Friday, Bayless questioned the Sixers' decision to sign Embiid to an extension that will have him in contract through the 2028-29 season. Bayless said that he was warned before the season started to distrust the 30-year-old's injury. He added that the franchise is now "stuck."

"As I said on my show before the season, I was told NOT TO TRUST EMBIID'S KNEE. Now he's been shut down for rest of season, with Sixers 20-38. Even when he played with Maxey and PG, Sixers were just 7-8. WHY DID PHILLY EXTEND HIM THROUGH 2029 AT $64 MIL A YEAR??? NOW THEY'RE STUCK," Bayless wrote.

Last offseason, Philadelphia signed Embiid to a three-year, $192,907,008 maximum extension. It has an average annual salary of $64.3 million, per Spotrac. The deal will start in 2026-27 and has a player option in 2028-29.

The seven-time NBA All-Star appeared in just 19 games this season and missed 39 of Philly's 58 games. As Bayless noted, the trio of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey is just 7-8 together.

In a statement on Friday, the Sixers said that the five-time All-NBA selection is "medically unable" to play. The franchise will continue working with its star to find a solution and the best path for his problematic left knee.

Former All-Star blasts Sixers for shutting down Joel Embiid

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas chimed in on Joel Embiid being sidelined by the Philadelphia 76ers for the rest of the season. After the news broke on Friday, Arenas roasted the franchise in an episode of Gil's Arena. A clip of Arenas' comments was posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"They don't give a f**k about Embiid so why should we?" Arenas said. "All that came out, I was like, 'season's over with, I don't know what f**ing basketball you guys think you're going to be playing.'"

The former Washington Wizards star said that the Sixers should have handled the injuries of Joel Embiid and Paul George better.

Arenas added that the strategy of not playing the former NBA MVP on back-to-back nights is a poor one. He suggested that Philly should've shut down their injury-riddled stars early rather than playing them.

"Shut them down for the whole year," Arenas said. "Realistically, you're starting off the year already hurt."

Philly (20-38) have lost 11 of its last 12 games, including nine straight — the longest active skid in the NBA and the franchise's longest since 2017. The 76ers are No. 12 in the Eastern Conference, two places shy of a Play-In spot.

