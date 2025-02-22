Nuggets $22,841,455 forward shares honest feelings on facing new-look Lakers with Luka Doncic after 9-game win streak

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 129-115 on Thursday for their ninth straight win. The team will face the revamped LA Lakers on Saturday to wrap up their four-game homestand.

However, Denver isn't fazed by the moves the Lakers made at the trade deadline. Forward Aaron Gordon appeared on Friday’s episode of "NBA Today" and discussed how the team isn’t worried about its Western Conference rival.

The Lakers were involved in a blockbuster trade that landed them former Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Even with that, however, Gordon, who is earning $22.8 million this season as part of a three-year, $103.6 million contract, doesn’t think the Nuggets should be concerned.

"I'm not sure, they definitely have a new look to them," Gordon said (00:40). "We don't really concern ourselves with other teams. We focus on what's going on in our locker room. We take care of what we're supposed to take care of and let the cards fall where they make.

"We focus on Denver Nuggets basketball and that's it. Doesn't really matter who's in front of us or who our opposition is."

So far this season, Denver has played the Lakers once. The two teams met on Nov. 23, with the Nuggets securing a 127-102 victory. The Nuggets eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs in two consecutive years.

Aaron Gordon believes Jokic should win the MVP this season

Nikola Jokic is one of the frontrunners for the MVP award, given his historic performances this season. For the first time in his career, the Serbian star is averaging a triple-double. However, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also having an MVP-caliber season.

Still, Gordon remains confident in his teammate.

"He got MVP last year, and he’s even better this year. All of his numbers are up," the Nuggets forward said.. "He’s shooting the ball better, averaging a triple-double. His numbers are better than Shai’s."

In the most recent NBA MVP Ladder, SGA sits at the top, with Jokic in second place.

