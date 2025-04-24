Nuggets announce concerning Michael Porter Jr. injury update for Game 3 vs Clippers

The Denver Nuggets are closely monitoring the status of key starter Michael Porter Jr. ahead of Game 3 against the LA Clippers on Thursday. The team provided a concerning update, listing the star forward as questionable due to a left shoulder sprain.
Porter sustained the injury late in Game 2 while diving to prevent a turnover. He exited shortly afterward and was absent from the Nuggets' closing lineup. However, there is growing optimism that the sharpshooter will be available for Game 3 as he participated in light practice on Wednesday.
Interim head coach David Adelman addressed Porter’s situation, praising his toughness and ability to play through pain. While Adelman stopped short of confirming Porter’s availability, he expressed confidence that the forward has a strong chance of suiting up for the crucial matchup.
"I’m very optimistic, because I don’t think he gets enough credit for how tough he is, what he’s played through over these years," Adelman said. “His pain threshold is something that people don’t understand. So, do I know if Mike’s going to play? No. But I do know if Mike can play, he will."
Michael Porter Jr. delivered a standout performance in Game 2, keeping the Nuggets competitive until the final moments with his relentless hustle and timely shot-making. He contributed 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, including an impressive six offensive boards, showcasing his impact on both ends of the floor.
Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers?
The Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game will take place on Thursday, April 24, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).
The Nuggets vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, FDSSC (local) and ALT (local) while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restriction may apply).
