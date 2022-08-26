"Nuggets and Bucks management sweating praying neither of them get hurt like Chet", "Jokic unlocking his inner Dirk lol" - Fans on Nikola Jokic putting the moves on Giannis Antetokounmpo at FIBA WC qualifiers

The FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers saw a battle between NBA giants Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the two MVPs engaging in a fierce showdown, fans couldn't resist from posting their reactions on Twitter.

The European qualifiers are underway just ahead of the 2022 EuroBasket tournament. With two of the best players in action, the Serbia-Greece matchup was bound to be exciting. It definitely lived up to its billing as Serbia won 100-94 in overtime.

Serbia took an early lead as they dominated the first quarter. However, a persistent effort by the Greek side saw them tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Nikola Jokic with the ridiculous shot over Giannis in Serbia's overtime win!



Jokic: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST

Giannis: 40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

Nikola Jokic with the ridiculous shot over Giannis in Serbia's overtime win!Jokic: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 6 ASTGiannis: 40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 ASThttps://t.co/c55Tiz92ol

Nikola Jokic put up 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win. Antetokounmpo dominated with a 40-point outing, along with eight rebounds and six assists.

The marquee matchup caught fans' attention as they took to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the best tweets:

WG @NvictusManeo



@BleacherReport Hell of a battle between the two superstars today @BleacherReport Hell of a battle between the two superstars todayhttps://t.co/1iRL0QoX52

AETERNVS @aeternvs_ @BleacherReport @MozzartSport Jokic is a SKILLED MONSTER. He owned him with that. @BleacherReport @MozzartSport Jokic is a SKILLED MONSTER. He owned him with that.

Casualfan @Casualbballfan @TheHoopCentral Better atmosphere than any NBA game ever @TheHoopCentral Better atmosphere than any NBA game ever

G @Shugo_Primo @TheHoopCentral @2Girls1Peli Jokic is clearly the best player in the league @TheHoopCentral @2Girls1Peli Jokic is clearly the best player in the league

👑 @Vspongy4KT @TheHoopCentral But giannis is the best player in the league??? I think not @TheHoopCentral But giannis is the best player in the league??? I think not 😭😭

Serbia saw solid contributions from players such as Ognjen Jaramaz and Vladimir Lucic. Highly sought after Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micic, however, struggled to score big, ending with nine points.

Meanwhile, Greece saw valuable contributions from Tyler Dorsey and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, other than the Antetokounmpo brothers and Dorsey, no other Greek player scored in double digits.

Although Greece lost the game, they are still ranked second in their group. Having accumulated three wins and two losses, Greece will look to improve their record when they face Belgium next.

Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic representing their countries

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for Greece in 2019.

The NBA has seen the rise of international players in the past few years. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have won back-to-back MVPs in the past four years. Other international talents like Slovenia's Luka Doncic and Cameroon's Joel Embiid aren't far behind.

Doncic, Antetokounmpo and Jokic have been brilliant for their respective countries in the FIBA European Qualifiers. With EuroBasket on its way, they have put their best foot forward.

The European Qualifiers will continue until February 2023. With only 12 countries receiving a spot in the 2023 World Cup, there's a lot on the line. Players like Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have made it a point to suit up for the national team whenever possible. This has led to European countries catching up with the U.S. in competition.

As for the 2022 EuroBasket, Jokic, Antetokounmpo and Doncic will hope to lead their teams to wins in their respective tables. Greece are set to play Croatia in the first game of the group stage. Serbia will face the Netherlands, while Slovenia will play Lithuania.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman