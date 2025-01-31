Nuggets coach Michael Malone makes his feelings clear about circus-like changes teased by Adam Silver

In the era of Adam Silver, the NBA is constantly experimenting and Nuggets coach Michael Malone is not happy. Searching for new ways to catch the eyes of fans around the world, Silver's tenure over the last decade has seen immense changes like international games, In-Season Tournament and the Play-In Tournament.

Despite rule changes, format alterations and expansion talks, the league is a far cry from the days of David Stern, which some would argue were the 'glory days' of NBA basketball. Now, Silver may finally be drawing a line for players, coaches and league personnel alike with his latest proposal.

On Thursday, Silver "floated" the idea of changing games from 12-minute quarters to 10-minute quarters, which would be a massive alteration to game pace and coaching strategy, and would ultimately limit comeback victories. This proposal caused an uproar from Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who put his foot down to stand up to the outlandish idea.

"I hope we don't go to 10-minute quarters," he said. "I hope we don't go to the four-point line. I hope we don't become Barnum & Bailey where we're just having to do whatever we have to do to keep viewership.

"Because there is a history and greatness to this game. And a purity to this game and I hope we can find a way to stay true to that."

In addition to the 10-minute quarter idea, Malone called out Silver for wanting to add a four-point line to the game, as has already been added to the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Nuggets drop third consecutive game on Wednesday

To add to Malone's frustration, the Denver Nuggets matched up against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, falling short for the third consecutive game. The Knicks outlasted Denver 122-112, .

The hosts were fueled by the heroic effort from Jalen Brunson, who finished with 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, connecting on three of his six 3-point attempts. He dished out 15 assists, nearly surpassing his season-high of 17 set on Nov. 25, and grabbed four rebounds with two steals.

New York overcame a 33-point effort from Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on 13-of-25 shooting, burying three of his seven 3-pointers with five rebounds and six assists. Denver's three-time MVP Nikola Jokić had a tough shooting night, shooting just 6-of-15 from the field with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Nuggets will look to snap their three-game skid versus a lowly Philadelphia 76ers team on Friday night.

