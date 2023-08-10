“Nuggets getting their rings in Lebron’s face” – NBA opening night 2023-24 season schedule has fans going psychotic

The league has released its opening night schedule for the NBA 2023-24 season, and fans are in for a treat. During the first night of action, the LA Lakers will be taking on the Denver Nuggets as they get presented with their championship rings.

There will also be a game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. They have had their history, with Phoenix's Kevin Durant winning with the Warriors and leaving in 2019.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania JUST IN: Opening Night schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season Oct. 24 on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



- Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

- Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors

Both games will happen on Oct. 24, with TNT televising both.

Upon seeing the opening night schedule, fans shared their excitement for the games. Here are some of the best reactions.

The Owl @TheOwl_NFL @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Nuggets getting their rings in Lebron’s face…



Lebron is gonna be LeMad…so I think Lakers W on opening night

Adel🇾🇪 @_abuqusay @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium KD super team vs Steph organic team

Chief Otto @ChiefOttoSosa @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Nuggets about to stomp them boys out again

Per Sources @PerSources @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lakers starting 0-1 love to see it

Dani @Danizeh @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium KD will humble the Warriors.

fan account @Asensii20 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Nobody wants to watch 7th seed Lakers

annoying dodger fan @dodgersbetter @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium We really have to start the season off against the defending champs who swept us

With two fan-favorite teams headlining the league's opening night, there's a huge chance of the viewership increasing. The Lakers, Warriors, Suns and Nuggets all generate a ton of fanfare with the players they have.

The opening night for the 2023-24 NBA season features a ton of history

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

The NBA 2023-24 season will feature a ton of drama on all four teams that will play during opening night. Let's take a look at what fans should expect.

For the Suns and the Warriors, it'll be the first time Durant will be playing in San Francisco. When he left the team in 2019, that was the last time he was able to play in front of Golden State fans as he's been dealing with different injuries during that span.

Chris Paul, who recently got traded, will likely play that game. During opening night. it'll be his first time playing against the Suns since the trade, which could generate some fireworks.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will have to watch the Nuggets receive their championship rings. The defending champions will be given their championship rings after they swept Los Angeles to advance to the NBA Finals and beat the Miami Heat.

Additionally, there's been some bad blood between the Nuggets' coach and the Lakers during this offseason. During their championship parade, Mike Malone was introduced as the "Lakers' Daddy," mocking the team's attempt against the Nuggets during the playoffs.

It'll be a fun night for the NBA and the fans as the drama gets to start early for the next season.

