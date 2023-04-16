Nuggets vs Timberwolves: Prediction, odds, where to watch

With the Minnesota Timberwolves securing the eighth seed, they will face off against the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series.

The Denver Nuggets are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic as he will be matching up with the twin tower dynamic of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets series will be the battle of the bigs (Image via Getty Images)

During the regular season, the two teams split the season series 2-2. Both teams were able to match up well as Minnesota was able to counter Jokic's efforts from Gobert and Towns, making the matchup interesting.

Game 1 of Nuggets vs Timberwolves

Game 1 between Denver and Minnesota will be held at the Ball Arena, wherein, the Timberwolves have lost twice already this season. The game will be televised live on TNT at 7:30 PM Pacific Time.

Here are the Game 1 odds:

Moneyline: DEN (-335); MIN (+260)

DEN (-335); MIN (+260) Against the spread: DEN -8 (-110); MIN +8 (-110)

DEN -8 (-110); MIN +8 (-110) Over/under: 224.5

Series winner odds:

DEN win: -600

MIN win: +400

Even with Minnesota being the eighth seed, its season series split along with having two towering big men in the team's frontcourt dynamic makes this first-round matchup all the more interesting.

Denver has the fifth-ranked offense in the league at a 116.8 rating, while Minnesota is 23rd with a lowly 113.3 rating. On the defensive end, Minnesota has the edge with a 113.1 rating as the 10th-best defense. Denver ranks 15th with a 113.5 rating.

When it comes to depth, however, the Nuggets have the upper hand. Aside from Jokic, they have Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown Jr., Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun.

Minnesota, outside Gobert and Towns, consists of Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taurean Prince, Nickeil Alexander Walker and Austin Rivers. The team will remain without the services of Naz Reid (fractured scaphoid) and Jaden McDaniels (fractured hand).

