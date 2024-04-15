"Of course Josh Giddey prefers them younger" - NBA fans spark memefest over Thunder guard's alleged comment on 2024 Playoffs run

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are right around the corner and Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder are the youngest team to compete in the Western Conference. But despite their youth, the Thunder will enter the postseason as the best team in the conference.

OKC has done an amazing job this season. Thanks to the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team also claimed the top spot in the Northwest Division. Interestingly, their lack of experience has not been a problem.

Funny enough, a graphic of Josh Giddey has garnered some attention on social media. In the graphic, Giddey allegedly made a statement about the team's age and wished that they were even younger.

"I wish we were even younger," Giddey allegedly said ahead of the team's playoff run.

Fans saw the alleged comment and couldn't help but share their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Of course Josh giddey prefers them younger," @lyteAsArockRM14 commented on X.

"Josh [Giddey] relax bro," @Jet_Geno was caught off guard.

"Guy has no shame," @LuchaFamily shared his thoughts online.

A few fans couldn't believe that the comment came from Giddey.

"No shot this is a real quote," X user @AcousticDarvinstill can't believe the comment.

"Ain’t no way he said that," @king_6ix_ is convinced it's a joke.

"Naw this can’t be real lol," @goodvibes_305 wants to confirm the legitimacy of the quote.

The story behind the alleged Josh Giddey quote

Earlier this season, Giddey was caught in some controversy after it was reported that he had a relationship with an alleged minor. The issue went on for quite some time and the NBA player was criticized by fans because of it, however, Giddey never commented on the issue.

Ultimately, it was reported that he wouldn't face charges for having a reportedly inappropriate relationship with an alleged minor.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said they didn't want to get in the way of the investigation by the authorities. This was why the league didn't conduct its own investigation into the allegations. Giddey finished the entire season without being suspended or taking time off.

