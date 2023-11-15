"Oh, it's back injury?" Cam Thomas and other Nets players sketchy about Ben Simmons' latest setback

It's surprising to know that Cam Thomas wasn't aware of Ben Simmons' injury as sports fans know that communication is a huge factor in a team. The Brooklyn Nets reported earlier that Simmons is experiencing a back nerve impingement, but his teammates were seemingly unaware.

It was confirmed earlier that Simmons has a nerve issue on his back, which is why he will be out indefinitely. His teammate Thomas was asked about his thoughts on the latest injury. To everyone's surprise, the young scorer wasn't informed about the type of injury the Australian point guard is dealing with.

"Oh it’s a back injury?” Thomas said.

It was reported that the 22-year-old wasn't the only player who was clueless regarding Simmons' injury. Other players for the Nets weren't aware of what their teammate was dealing with. This led to many wondering about the flow of communication in the organization.

Simmons has missed the team's past three games due to issues he dealt with on his hips. It was later found out through an MRI that his back was the source of the pain he's currently experiencing. The 6-foot-10 guard is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists through five games this season.

Cam Thomas addresses his ankle injury

The young NBA star injured his left ankle during their game against the LA Clippers after stepping on PJ Tucker's foot. He limped as he made his way off the court and didn't finish the game. Cam Thomas was later reported to be out for the Nets for two weeks due to a sprained ankle.

Prior to the team's game tonight, he was asked about his thoughts on not being able to play for Brooklyn's In-Season Tournament game against the Orlando Magic.

"Of course it’s frustrating. I was playing real well, helping the team. We were competing. I was number 6 or 7 in scoring at the time... But at the end of the day, everything happens for a reason. I’m just trying to rehab as best I can so I can get back to the level of play I was at," Thomas said.

Cam Thomas has been exciting to watch for the Nets this season. He's averaging 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point area.

Aside from Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, Thomas is also a favorite to win the Most Improved Player award. His stellar outing this season has given him an edge over the others who are also having a breakout year.

