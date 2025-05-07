OKC HC Mark Daigenault & Alex Caruso make their feelings clear on Chet Holmgren's responsibilities after nightmare Game 1

Chet Holmgren missed two free throws late in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 121-119 Game 1 loss at home on Monday night. If he had made just one, Aaron Gordon's game-winning three would have just tied the game and sent it into overtime. Holmgren's misses at the line were just one piece of the fourth quarter collapse by the Thunder against the Denver Nuggets, according to his coach.

Mark Daigneault is a huge advocate for his players as a coach and is a big reason why the Thunder were able to secure the top seed in the Western conference in back-to-back seasons. When asked about Chet Holmgren's struggles, Daigneault said the Game 1 loss is an opportunity for the team to come together and bounce back as one, picking each other up ahead of Game 2.

“This is where we have a great opportunity and challenge with every single adversity we face as a team," said Daigneault. "If a guy’s disappointed in how he plays, this is a particular group that wraps their arms around that guy. And I’m not even speaking specific to (Chet); I’m saying these guys have a track record of doing that."

Holmgren may only be in his second full season playing in the NBA, but he is quickly climbing the ranks, proving himself to be a valuable part of the Thunder's attack on both ends of the floor. Veteran guard Alex Caruso spoke about the team's confidence in the young center and how they feel comfortable with him shooting big free throws at the end of games despite his performance in Game 1.

“He’s in there for a reason,” Caruso said. “He was in there in Game 3 when he had 25 (points) in the second half when we had the comeback against Memphis. And he was in there late in the game in Game 4 against Memphis to close out that series. We trust him. We believe in him. There’s a reason that Mark puts him out there, and I felt confident when he caught the ball (on the inbounds pass) to go shoot the free throws.”

Chet Holmgren is expected to be one of the main contributors for the Thunder moving forward, according to his teammates. His responsibility as a rim protector and a secondary playmaker in their offense makes him an vital part of their success. The Thunder believe that he can put Game 1 behind him and show out in an inspired effort in Wednesday's game.

Chet Holmgren and the Thunder face a must-win Game 2

Wednesday night's Game 2 at home is extremely important for Chet Holmgren and the Thunder. After holding a lead throughout Game 1, the young team faltered, allowing Nikola Jokic to lead a comeback and steal the game. The three-time MVP dominated in the game, scoring 42 points and grabbing 22 rebounds, but the Thunder were in the driver's seat until the very end.

If the series heads back to Denver with the Nuggets holding a 2-0 advantage, it becomes difficult to see a way that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren can lead their team into the Western Conference Finals. A loss to Denver would be the Thunder's second consecutive second-round exit.

While the Thunder might not have the best player in the series, they are still favored to win Game 2 and even the series at one game apiece, according to ESPN's analytics. The team trusts their strategy and believe that if it comes down to it, they can rely on Chet Holmgren and others to deliver in the clutch.

