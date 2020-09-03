OKC Thunder 102-104 Houston Rockets: Twitter explodes as James Harden comes up with clutch block in Game 7 | NBA Playoffs 2020

The OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets played out an exhilarating series that wasn't decided until the final second of Game 7. James Harden struggled from the field against Lu Dort but Mike D'Antoni's men eventually came out on top though, taking the ball game 104-102 with some huge defensive plays down the stretch.
The roles got reversed in the Harden-Dort battle with the OKC Thunder rookie going off for 30 points tonight and leading both teams in scoring. In the meantime, James Harden went 4-of-15 from the field but had two steals and three blocks to show for.
Quickfire start from both Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder
Both teams hit it off well in the first quarter as all-round scoring efforts saw the scoreline read 30-29 in OKC Thunder's favor. Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington, and Eric Gordon all had six points each in the first and interestingly all the three players ended the night with 20 or more.
The Houston Rockets have left Luguentz Dort wide open all series due to his inability to knock jumpers. However, Dort made them pay tonight, especially heating up in the second quarter where he contributed with 12 points. The Houston Rockets still managed to lead OKC Thunder 61-59 at the break.
Dogfight in the second half
James Harden continued to have a tough outing in the third as well but regular buckets from Gordon and Covington kept the Houston Rockets afloat. OKC Thunder did well to restrict The Beard but already had 15 turnovers early into the second half.
It was a five-point game in Houston Rockets' favor as we entered the fourth and that's when the two superstars playing against their former teams rose to the occasion. Russell Westbrook continuously drove to the basket to force the offense and grabbed some huge rebounds. He ended with 20 points and 9 rebounds.
Chris Paul was once again the creative mastermind for the OKC Thunder. He had 10 fourth-quarter points and ended with 19 in addition to 12 assists and 11 rebounds to become the oldest player to record a triple-double in a Game 7.
James Harden makes the biggest play of the game
It was James Harden though, who came through in the last few seconds of the game to give his side the victory. Houston Rockets led 103-102 with only a few seconds left on the clock.
The ball once again fell in the hands of an open Lu Dort who took the shot. However, it was James Harden who came up with a closedown block and then forced a turnover on OKC Thunder. The Houston Rockets held on from that point for the win.
However, there were still some naysayers pointing out that James Harden went missing on offense in a Game 7 yet again.
Lu Dort received his share of praise for a fantastic performance in Game 7.
Finally, Chris Paul got his share of plaudits for not only his contribution to OKC Thunder but also as the president of NBPA.
Published 03 Sep 2020, 10:41 IST