OKC Thunder 102-104 Houston Rockets: Twitter explodes as James Harden comes up with clutch block in Game 7 | NBA Playoffs 2020

The OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets played out an exhilarating series that wasn't decided until the final second of Game 7. James Harden struggled from the field against Lu Dort but Mike D'Antoni's men eventually came out on top though, taking the ball game 104-102 with some huge defensive plays down the stretch.

The roles got reversed in the Harden-Dort battle with the OKC Thunder rookie going off for 30 points tonight and leading both teams in scoring. In the meantime, James Harden went 4-of-15 from the field but had two steals and three blocks to show for.

Quickfire start from both Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder

Lu Dort (left) made good on his open looks tonight

Both teams hit it off well in the first quarter as all-round scoring efforts saw the scoreline read 30-29 in OKC Thunder's favor. Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington, and Eric Gordon all had six points each in the first and interestingly all the three players ended the night with 20 or more.

Seeing Harden and Westbrook play this game 7 as the rockets with Chris Paul on OKC is just weird to me lmao — FaZe Pamaj (@Pamaj) September 3, 2020

Game 7s are supposed to be tense high pressure situations that only seasoned vets thrive in.



OKC rookies Bazley and Dort: pic.twitter.com/PlHbC45Bjl — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) September 3, 2020

The Houston Rockets have left Luguentz Dort wide open all series due to his inability to knock jumpers. However, Dort made them pay tonight, especially heating up in the second quarter where he contributed with 12 points. The Houston Rockets still managed to lead OKC Thunder 61-59 at the break.

every Lu Dort possession is a Wheel of Fortune spin. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 3, 2020

Dogfight in the second half

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook dictated proceedings late in the game

James Harden continued to have a tough outing in the third as well but regular buckets from Gordon and Covington kept the Houston Rockets afloat. OKC Thunder did well to restrict The Beard but already had 15 turnovers early into the second half.

The flow of this Game 7 has been: missed layup, turnover, miss at the rim, turnover, no call, iffy call, turnover, missed layup. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 3, 2020

It was a five-point game in Houston Rockets' favor as we entered the fourth and that's when the two superstars playing against their former teams rose to the occasion. Russell Westbrook continuously drove to the basket to force the offense and grabbed some huge rebounds. He ended with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Westbrook is redeeming himself tonight, I can't front. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) September 3, 2020

Chris Paul was once again the creative mastermind for the OKC Thunder. He had 10 fourth-quarter points and ended with 19 in addition to 12 assists and 11 rebounds to become the oldest player to record a triple-double in a Game 7.

Chris Paul with a Game 7 triple-double. He’s the second Thunder player to ever have a playoff triple-double, the other... you know who the other is. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) September 3, 2020

James Harden makes the biggest play of the game

The Beard is no longer a defensive liability

It was James Harden though, who came through in the last few seconds of the game to give his side the victory. Houston Rockets led 103-102 with only a few seconds left on the clock.

The ball once again fell in the hands of an open Lu Dort who took the shot. However, it was James Harden who came up with a closedown block and then forced a turnover on OKC Thunder. The Houston Rockets held on from that point for the win.

JAMES HARDEN WON THAT GAME WITH A DEFENSIVE PLAY, A FLYING BLOCK OF THE HOTTEST HAND ON THE FLOOR, OF THE GUY WHO HAD SHUT HIM DOWN, LU DORT. FINALLY, JAMES. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 3, 2020

That was just an incredible, season saving, potentially career defining defensive play by James Harden.



His defense this series was unreal. What a capper. — StanfordKP (@stanfordkp) September 3, 2020

I think conventional wisdom on James Harden’s defense is going to start catching up to reality. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) September 3, 2020

However, there were still some naysayers pointing out that James Harden went missing on offense in a Game 7 yet again.

Harden not a better scorer than #30 or KD. He shoot more than them. That’s it. — 🦍 (@DameDeadAF) September 3, 2020

James Harden facing elimination against 35 year old CP3 and undrafted rookie Dort



17 points

4-15 FG

1-9 3P

4 turnovers



Don't ever compare him to Stephen Curry again, there is a huge gap between them — Antonin💧 (@antonin_org) September 3, 2020

JAMES HARDEN YOU LUCKY BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 3, 2020

Lu Dort received his share of praise for a fantastic performance in Game 7.

Kobe Bryant.



LeBron James.



Luguentz Dort.



The only players 21 or younger to score 25+ points in a Game 7. #ThunderUp — 𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙢𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙥𝙨 (@BoomtownHoops) September 3, 2020

send both teams home but let Lu Dort stay in the bubble and pick his next team — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) September 3, 2020

LeBron is prob so happy sitting in his hotel room right now knowing that he doesn’t have to go against DORT in round 2 — Charlie Kravitz (@CKravitz17) September 3, 2020

Finally, Chris Paul got his share of plaudits for not only his contribution to OKC Thunder but also as the president of NBPA.

CP3 showed out this season for that squad...👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 3, 2020

From this, to the 5th seed in the West. All-Star at 35 years old. Salute to CP3 on a great season. POINT GOD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2IT9XE7Ppg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 3, 2020

Beyond how much he undoubtedly wanted to beat the team that traded him away in a Game 7, Chris Paul is obviously as invested in this restart as anyone given his role as NBPA president.



Lakers/Rockets is a much-awaited series ... but it's hard to imagine this Bubble without CP3 https://t.co/31paT6m22U — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 3, 2020

Also read: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - September 3rd, 2020 | Game 3