"OKC Thunder cheating already?" - NBA fans react to Pacers plane forced into emergency landing amid Oklahoma City tornado threat

NBA fans reacted to the Indiana Pacers team plane being forced into emergency landing amidst the news that Oklahoma City was facing tornado threats. The New York Times reported that the plane carrying the Pacers team was diverted to Tulsa International Airport on Tuesday, where they safely landed.

It was later reported that the plane refueled at Tulsa Airport and took to different and safer route to finally arrive in Oklahoma City, 3 1/2 hours past the schedule.

The news attracted some hilarious reactions from fans, including one hilariously OKC Thunder's intent.

"OKC cheating already?"

Some of the fans hilariously said that the Thunder team was already getting the home-court advantage against Indiana.

"It’s called home court advantage, midwesterners," a fan wrote.

"Now that’s the best home court advantage in the nation right there #LoudCity," another wrote.

A fan wrote that the Pacers have seen just one storm, but hadn't seen the storm that Thunder was going to bring against them in the NBA Finals.

"They haven’t seen the awaiting storm yet!"

Some of the fans hilariously commented that Oklahoma City's weather was playing defense against the opponents.

"Oklahoma weather playing defense."

"elite transition defense."

Another fan hilariously brought rain god into the conversation in siding with the Thunder team.

"God is an OKC fan confirmed!!!"

Tyrese Haliburton gets honest about Indiana Pacers reaching NBA Finals

This playoffs has been a redemption story for the Indiana Pacers, particularly for the Tyrese Haliburton. The NBA guard's status was questioned by his NBA peers when he was voted the most overrated player in the league, just two days after the NBA playoffs started.

A month later, Haliburton is in the NBA Finals, and most others who voted him overrated, are watching him on TV. However, Haliburton doesn't think that his team overachieved.

"This isn’t a surprise to any of us because of what we wanted to do," Haliburton said after the Game 6 win over the New York Knicks.

The Pacers star also pointed out that as a team, the Eastern Conference champions rely on each other and that makes them a successful team.

"Me personally, I had my struggles, many guys had their struggles," Haliburton added. "I think as a group, we just leaned on each other. And that’s the most special part about this group."

Indiana plays a fast offense and anyone who watched them play, they put pressure on their opponents from half-court.

