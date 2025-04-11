OKC Thunder Injury Report (Apr. 11): Latest on Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso's status

The OKC Thunder are the most dominant team in the Western Conference this season. They are leading the standings as the top seed with a 66-14 record and have only two games left on their schedule.

The Thunder will face the Utah Jazz in their second-last matchup of the season on Friday. However, the injury list for the top-seeded team in the West looks grim ahead of the matchup.

According to ESPN, nine players, including Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, are out from the matchup. On Thursday, Clemente Almanza from The ThunderWire explained Holmgren and Caruso's absence in an X, formerly Twitter, post.

Holmgren is out because of a back spasm, while Caruso is nursing an ankle sprain, which is keeping him out of the matchup. OKC Thunder will also be missing Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Ousmane Dieng, Isaiah Hartenstien, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Topic.

Fans can expect to see the Thunder bench in action on Friday night as the core players are all ruled out. This is a good move for West's top team as giving their star players much-needed rest would help them be fresh for the straining playoffs journey ahead.

OKC Thunder expanded their historic resume with win over the Suns

The OKC Thunder are having the best season in their franchise history. On Wednesday, they secured a 125–112 win over the Phoenix Suns with a spectacular 33-point performance from Jalen Williams. With that win, the Thunder became the team with the best-ever cross-conference record at 29-1.

The Wednesday night win also marked the 30th road win for the franchise which is the most number of away wins in the franchise's history. In addition to that, the OKC Thunder have achieved the most number of double-digit wins in the history of the NBA. Right now, they have the greatest point differential in the league's history and if nothing unbelievable happens in the remaining two games on their schedule, they should hold onto that record.

The Thunder boast a strong 66-14 record this season, the best in their franchise history. They will end the season as the top-seeded team in the West, securing a home advantage in the playoffs. They are scheduled to play their first playoff series at Paycom Center on Apr. 20. For now, they await their first-round matchup, which will be revealed after the play-in tournament.

