OKC Thunder Injury Report: Latest on Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams' status against Sacramento Kings (March 25)

The league-leading OKC Thunder (59-12) are set to conclude a short two-game trip at the Golden 1 Center against the Sacramento Kings (35-36). The Thunder are on a six-game winning streak and will look to extend it, as well as the Kings' three-game losing skid.

One of the most impressive feats of the Thunder's campaign is their continued dominance despite dealing with a bunch of injuries since the season started. The latest injury report has seven players, including Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Both players are listed as questionable, so they could get upgraded to available to downgraded to out before tipoff. Holmgren was a late scratch in Tuesday's win over the LA Clippers due to a left hip strain. Williams has missed the last six games with a strained right hip.

Other players on the injury report include Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic. Hartenstein has been listed as available despite dealing with a nasal fracture. He's set to continue wearing a protective mask to prevent aggravation of the injury.

Dieng, Ducas, Mitchell and Topic are all tagged as out, with Topic already ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery before the start of the campaign. The rest have no timetable for recovery, but they are expected to get cleared before the end of the season.

Dieng is recovering from a left calf strain, while Ducas has a strained right quad. Mitchell underwent toe surgery last month after the OKC Thunder converted his two-way deal to a standard contract.

OKC Thunder remaining schedule and potential playoff matchup

OKC Thunder remaining schedule and potential playoff matchup. (Photo: IMAGN)

The OKC Thunder have already clinched a playoff spot and are assured of finishing atop the Western Conference standings. They still have 11 games remaining, so there's a chance that some of these games won't feature their top players.

Oklahoma City will finish the regular season with a three-game road trip, while their potential matchup in the first round is very unclear. The LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are all potential opponents.

There's even a chance that the Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors could drop into the play-in tournament spots. It all depends on how the regular season will finish and how these teams manage their plays amid an injury crisis.

Regardless of their first-round matchup, the Thunder will likely be the favorite to come out of the Western Conference. They have been consistently the best team in the NBA even though injuries continue to creep up on their roster. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a tremendous season, which could lead to an NBA MVP win.

