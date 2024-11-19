OKC Thunder injury report (Nov. 19): Latest on Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe and Isaiah Hartenstein ahead of Spurs clash

The OKC Thunder will head to Texas on Tuesday night to take on the San Antonio Spurs in their second game of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. Unfortunately, both teams are missing key starters, including their young big men who are building a budding rivalry.

The Thunder enter the matchup after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, marking their third defeat of the season. Meanwhile, the Spurs have dropped their last two games, both against the LA Lakers and the Mavericks.

Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Joe headline OKC Thunder injury report

According to the Thunder’s injury report, big men Chet Holmgren (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) and Jaylin Williams (hamstring) remain sidelined. Swingman Isaiah Joe (calf contusion) is also ruled out, along with rookie Nikola Topic, who is out for the season with an ACL tear.

On a positive note, Alex Caruso is expected to return, as he’s no longer listed on the injury report.

Injuries have hit the Thunder hard this season. Holmgren and Joe suffered injuries in games their team ultimately lost. Despite these setbacks, OKC has maintained the league’s top defensive rating (102.4) and net rating (11.5).

The Thunder's depleted frontcourt has hurt their rebounding efforts, averaging just 35.5 rebounds per game in their last four outings without Holmgren — the lowest in the NBA. Despite this, their small-ball approach is excelling, as they lead the league in steals per game (12.3) and commit the fewest turnovers per game (9.3).

The Spurs will also be without forward Jeremy Sochan, while Victor Wembanyama is listed as doubtful. Fans hoping for a Holmgren-Wembanyama showdown will likely have to wait, as at least one of them will be out tonight. Additionally, head coach Gregg Popovich remains absent as he continues to recover from a mild stroke.

Fortunately for San Antonio, Devin Vassell has returned from injury, averaging 16.3 points per game over his last four appearances.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Head-to-head

In their previous meeting on October 30, the Thunder secured a 105-93 win. Holmgren led OKC with 19 points, five rebounds and two blocks, while Wembanyama struggled, finishing with a career-low six points and eight rebounds.

The Thunder have won seven of their last eight matchups against the Spurs, but historically, San Antonio leads the all-time series with 101 wins to OKC’s 88.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

Though the much-anticipated Holmgren-Wembanyama rivalry won’t take center stage tonight, fans can catch the game on TNT. It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

