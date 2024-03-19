OKC Thunder's Jaylin Williams flashes his shoe collection while calling out streamer Ray for NBA 2k game.

The OKC Thunder has a young roster. Some of those young stars are also active in the streaming community. OKC Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is one of those who enjoys the streaming community and video games. Williams surprised streamer Ray on a recent steam.

Ray was caught off guard and showed off his excitement upon seeing the NBA player on his stream. He had some shoes on display behind him in his streaming room. However, it was nothing close to Williams' sneaker display. The Thunder forward’s shoe collection was massive and displayed artfully on a well-lit wall behind him.

The steamer was embarrassed with his collection compared to Williams’ sneaker wall. The two then exchanged some friendly barbs.

Ray tried to get Williams to say some of his catchphrases. Williams refused but challenged Ray to a game of NBA 2K. The NBA player said he would do the catchphrases if Ray beats him in 2K.

OKC Thunder vying for top seed in West

The OKC Thunder are one of the pleasant surprises this season. They are one of the best and most efficient teams this regular season. They are second in net rating (third in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating).

The Thunder have taken hold of the top spot in the West and are fighting off the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves for home court throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

They are third in the league in scoring with 120.7 ppg. Their defense is no slouch either, allowing 113.1 ppg (13th best in the NBA). They are second in the league in differential.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the way and is on an MVP campaign. He is averaging 30.9 ppg (second in the league). He also leads the league in steals with 2.1 spg. He is shooting 54.6% from the field.

He could become just the third player in NBA history to average 30 points and two steals while shooting above 50 percent. The other two are Michael Jordan and Steph Curry.

Jordan did it five times, including in three of his MVP seasons. Curry put up those numbers during his second MVP season.

The Thunder have won five of their past six. The rest of their schedule is not a cakewalk. Ten of their final 15 games are against teams currently in playoff position.

The OKC Thunder have to navigate a tough five-game East coast swing beginning at the end of the month. OKC will take on the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. They then finish the trip with a reprieve in the lowly Charlotte Hornets. That road trip may be crucial to OKC's chances at the top seed in the Western conference.