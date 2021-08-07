OKC Thunder Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The OKC Thunder will be an exciting team to watch this offseason during their 2021 NBA Summer League campaign. They acquired four intriguing prospects during the 2021 NBA Draft, who are all expected to play in Las Vegas.

The Thunder have been in the process of rebuilding since the start of last season. They will have a bevy of draft capital over the next few years and could turn into one of the top contenders from the Western Conference in a few years.

The OKC Thunder have been a busy team concerning their roster reconstruction in the offseason. They have managed to bring in a veteran like Derrick Favors and have also signed a max-extension deal with their young prospect Shai Gilegous-Alexander. The Thunder have been linked with several stars and will continue to be an active team in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder will look to make huge strides in their player development program, and the 2021 NBA Summer League presents a great opportunity for them to do so. Let's see what their roster and schedule looks like for the offseason tournament, which starts on Sunday, August 8th.

Who is on the OKC Thunder's Summer League roster?

The OKC Thunder's Summer League roster will be headlined by their #6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Giddey. Along with him, his draft classmates Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins will also feature for the Thunder. Second-year guard Theo Maledon will be part of the roster along with returning players Charlie Brown Jr., Josh Hall and Jaylen Hoard.

Player Name Position Josh Giddey Guard Tre Mann Guard Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Forward Charlie Brown Jr. Guard Oscar da Silva Forward Josh Hall Forward Jaylen Hoard Forward Jalen Lecque Guard Emmitt Williams Forward Ryan Woolridge Guard Rob Edwards Guard Aaron Wiggins Guard Theo Maledon Guard

Here's the full 13-man roster announced by the OKC Thunder for the 2021 NBA Summer League:

Center Aleksej Pokusevski is a notable absentee from this list. GM Sam Presti and the OKC Thunder believe the second-year big man needs a different development plan that could help him improve. The summer league isn't an option for him in this case.

All eyes will be on Giddey. Many around the NBA felt that drafting him at #6 in the 2021 draft was a bold move by the OKC Thunder. He has a chance to show the doubters why he was the primary option the Thunder went with during the 2021 NBA Summer League.

OKC Thunder Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 8/9/2021, 8:30 PM ET OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/11/2021, 7:00 PM ET OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA TV Friday, 8/13/2021, 7:00 PM ET OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors ESPN2 Saturday, 8/14/2021, 6:00 PM ET OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers ESPN2

The OKC Thunder will play a fifth game if they are among the two teams with the best record by the end of their four games. It will be the finals of the 2021 NBA Summer League. It's a great opportunity for their rookies to test themselves out early in the offseason. It gives the Thunder an idea as to how they should go about their development process for their young players from here on.

Grant Gibbs will lead Oklahoma City’s summer league team as their head coach, with Eric Maynor, Zach Peterson, Kameron Woods and Mike Wilks serving as assistant coaches. Gibbs is the head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue.

