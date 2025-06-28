OKC Thunder Summer League 2025 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The OKC Thunder are one of four teams that will begin their 2025 summer in the Salt Lake City Summer League early in July. The team will start in Salt Lake City and then participate in the wider Las Vegas Summer League later on. So far, the Thunder have been quiet in the offseason. Their only addition in the 2025 NBA draft was Thomas Sorber, a 6-foot-9 center from Georgetown.
Oklahoma City fans are still excited for the Summer League because of Nikola Topic. The Thunder drafted the Serbian point guard with the 12th pick in 2024, but a torn ACL kept him off the court for the entire season. He, along with Sorber, Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones, could be the leaders of the Thunder this summer. However, the team has not confirmed their participation just yet.
Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault has been one of the best leaders in the NBA after stepping into the position in 2020. He spent time with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, before getting promoted. Daigneault and general manager Sam Presti have put a lot of time into the development of the team's young pieces, emphasizing the NBA Summer League.
The Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and their Summer League roster is full of young talent, regardless of whether Topic and others play or not. Here's a look at the team's roster and schedule heading into the summer.
OKC Thunder 2025 Summer League Roster
The OKC Thunder will announce their final 2025 Summer League roster in early July before their games kick off. Thomas Sorber will lead the charge of the initial roster, but here is a look at who could be on the team if Mark Daibneault decides to give his second-year players more experience this summer.
Here are the players on the team's Summer League roster if last season's rookies play:
The key players for the Thunder would be Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell, Branden Carlson, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic. The first four got minutes throughout the season for Daigneault last year. Topic figures to be a rotational piece in his rookie season, and the Thunder are keen to see what the lottery pick can do when he is fully healthy.
OKC Thunder 2025 Summer League Schedule
The OKC Thunder will tip off their Summer League season in the Salt Lake City Summer League, featuring them, the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. It begins on July 5 against the Grizzlies, followed by games against the 76ers and Jazz.
Here is the Thunder's Salt Lake City Summer League schedule:
After wrapping things up in Salt Lake City, the Thunder will shift their focus to the Las Vegas Summer League and their opening game against the Brooklyn Nets. They will take on the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans as well before the elimination tournament begins.
