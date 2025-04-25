OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (April 24) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 25, 2025 03:02 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (April 24) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs - Image Source: Imagn

The Western Conference first-round series between the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies heads to Memphis for the first time, with Game 3 set for Thursday.

Ad

The Thunder dominated the first two games with an average margin of victory of 35.0 points, and the Grizzlies are now hoping to respond on their home floor.

Below is the box score for Game 3 of the OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies first-round series.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jalen Williams16:17183071070.01333.33650.0121011-17
Chet Holmgren13:15130040.0020.01250.0120012-9
Isaiah Hartenstein11:05033010.0000.0000.0210013-12
Luguentz Dort15:52020030.0030.0000.0020012-19
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander19:39182461540.0030.066100020113-20
Isaiah Joe08:005102366.71250.0000.0100000-10
Alex Caruso10:205212366.71250.0000.0020011-14
Cason Wallace13:093121110011100000.0101001-6
Ajay Mitchell02:09110000.0000.01250.00100001
Aaron Wiggins06:33000040.0020.0000.0000000-13
Jaylin Williams03:41010000.0000.0000.0010000-11
TOTALS512410184440.941822.2111668.861321613-
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Desmond Bane15:012621425.0030.0000.024202217
Jaren Jackson Jr.19:0310213742.91250.03475.002010216
Zach Edey13:2273222100000.03475.012010121
Scotty Pippen Jr.17:30234471070.05683.34410004201221
Ja Morant15:32151561154.51425.02450.001000016
Santi Aldama15:3512515955.62450.0000.014000115
John Konchar08:323111110011100000.00101036
Luke Kennard14:585122366.71250.0000.001100015
Vince Williams Jr.00:27000000.0000.0000.00001003
TOTALS773118274757.4112250.0121675.041954311-
Ad

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game recap

The Grizzlies came out firing, showing a level of intensity and energy that was missing in Games 1 and 2.

They caught fire from deep, draining eight of their 15 3-point attempts in the opening quarter, with Scotty Pippen Jr. knocking down four.

The Thunder stayed within reach early, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting off to a strong start with 12 points and Jalen Williams adding eight in the first. Still, it wasn’t enough to slow down Memphis, whose hot shooting gave them a 40-29 edge after one.

Ad

Memphis kept the momentum in the second, going on a blistering 20-3 run in the third quarter, though it came with a scare — Ja Morant took a scary spill on a fastbreak after Lu Dort lost his footing while trying to contest at the rim.

Despite the injury scare, the Grizzlies stayed in rhythm, capping the half with a buzzer-beating 3 from Luke Kennard to take a commanding 77-51 lead at the break.

Ad

Pippen led all scorers in the half with 23 points, Morant followed with 15, Santi Aldama chipped in 12 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 10. Memphis shot an efficient 27-for-47 overall and hit 11 of their 22 attempts from long range.

For the Thunder, SGA and Jalen Williams both had 18 points, but OKC struggled from deep, converting just four of 18 attempts.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications