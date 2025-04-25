OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (April 24) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Grizzlies came out firing, showing a level of intensity and energy that was missing in Games 1 and 2.
They caught fire from deep, draining eight of their 15 3-point attempts in the opening quarter, with Scotty Pippen Jr. knocking down four.
The Thunder stayed within reach early, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting off to a strong start with 12 points and Jalen Williams adding eight in the first. Still, it wasn’t enough to slow down Memphis, whose hot shooting gave them a 40-29 edge after one.
Ad
Memphis kept the momentum in the second, going on a blistering 20-3 run in the third quarter, though it came with a scare — Ja Morant took a scary spill on a fastbreak after Lu Dort lost his footing while trying to contest at the rim.
Despite the injury scare, the Grizzlies stayed in rhythm, capping the half with a buzzer-beating 3 from Luke Kennard to take a commanding 77-51 lead at the break.
Ad
Pippen led all scorers in the half with 23 points, Morant followed with 15, Santi Aldama chipped in 12 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 10. Memphis shot an efficient 27-for-47 overall and hit 11 of their 22 attempts from long range.
For the Thunder, SGA and Jalen Williams both had 18 points, but OKC struggled from deep, converting just four of 18 attempts.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro
John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.
He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.
A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.
He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.