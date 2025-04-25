OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (April 24) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Western Conference first-round series between the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies heads to Memphis for the first time, with Game 3 set for Thursday.

The Thunder dominated the first two games with an average margin of victory of 35.0 points, and the Grizzlies are now hoping to respond on their home floor.

Below is the box score for Game 3 of the OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies first-round series.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jalen Williams 16:17 18 3 0 7 10 70.0 1 3 33.3 3 6 50.0 1 2 1 0 1 1 -17 Chet Holmgren 13:15 1 3 0 0 4 0.0 0 2 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 2 0 0 1 2 -9 Isaiah Hartenstein 11:05 0 3 3 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 1 0 0 1 3 -12 Luguentz Dort 15:52 0 2 0 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 2 -19 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19:39 18 2 4 6 15 40.0 0 3 0.0 6 6 100 0 2 0 1 1 3 -20 Isaiah Joe 08:00 5 1 0 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -10 Alex Caruso 10:20 5 2 1 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 1 -14 Cason Wallace 13:09 3 1 2 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -6 Ajay Mitchell 02:09 1 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Aaron Wiggins 06:33 0 0 0 0 4 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -13 Jaylin Williams 03:41 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -11 TOTALS 51 24 10 18 44 40.9 4 18 22.2 11 16 68.8 6 13 2 1 6 13 -

Memphis Grizzlies player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Desmond Bane 15:01 2 6 2 1 4 25.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 4 2 0 2 2 17 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19:03 10 2 1 3 7 42.9 1 2 50.0 3 4 75.0 0 2 0 1 0 2 16 Zach Edey 13:22 7 3 2 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 1 2 0 1 0 1 21 Scotty Pippen Jr. 17:30 23 4 4 7 10 70.0 5 6 83.3 4 4 100 0 4 2 0 1 2 21 Ja Morant 15:32 15 1 5 6 11 54.5 1 4 25.0 2 4 50.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 16 Santi Aldama 15:35 12 5 1 5 9 55.6 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 0 0 0 1 15 John Konchar 08:32 3 1 1 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 0 3 6 Luke Kennard 14:58 5 1 2 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 15 Vince Williams Jr. 00:27 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 TOTALS 77 31 18 27 47 57.4 11 22 50.0 12 16 75.0 4 19 5 4 3 11 -

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game recap

The Grizzlies came out firing, showing a level of intensity and energy that was missing in Games 1 and 2.

They caught fire from deep, draining eight of their 15 3-point attempts in the opening quarter, with Scotty Pippen Jr. knocking down four.

The Thunder stayed within reach early, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting off to a strong start with 12 points and Jalen Williams adding eight in the first. Still, it wasn’t enough to slow down Memphis, whose hot shooting gave them a 40-29 edge after one.

Memphis kept the momentum in the second, going on a blistering 20-3 run in the third quarter, though it came with a scare — Ja Morant took a scary spill on a fastbreak after Lu Dort lost his footing while trying to contest at the rim.

Despite the injury scare, the Grizzlies stayed in rhythm, capping the half with a buzzer-beating 3 from Luke Kennard to take a commanding 77-51 lead at the break.

Pippen led all scorers in the half with 23 points, Morant followed with 15, Santi Aldama chipped in 12 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 10. Memphis shot an efficient 27-for-47 overall and hit 11 of their 22 attempts from long range.

For the Thunder, SGA and Jalen Williams both had 18 points, but OKC struggled from deep, converting just four of 18 attempts.

