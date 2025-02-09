OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2024-25 NBA season

The top two teams in the Western Conference went head-to-head on Saturday night, as the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies clashed in a battle featuring electrifying point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant.
Despite missing key defenders Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort, the Thunder came out firing, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take an early 34-26 lead.
The hot shooting continued in the second quarter, with four more 3s helping OKC extend their lead to 69-52 at halftime.
By the break, Thunder guards Gilgeous-Alexander (17 points), Aaron Wiggins (17 points, seven rebounds, five triples) and Jalen Williams (14 points, four rebounds, four assists) were leading the charge.
The Grizzlies rotated 11 players in the first half, with Jaren Jackson Jr. contributing 13 points, while Desmond Bane added nine points and six rebounds. However, Memphis struggled from deep, hitting just six 3-pointers, while also surrendering 13 offensive rebounds.
