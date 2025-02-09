OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2024-25 NBA season

The top two teams in the Western Conference went head-to-head on Saturday night, as the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies clashed in a battle featuring electrifying point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant.

Despite missing key defenders Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort, the Thunder came out firing, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take an early 34-26 lead.

The hot shooting continued in the second quarter, with four more 3s helping OKC extend their lead to 69-52 at halftime.

By the break, Thunder guards Gilgeous-Alexander (17 points), Aaron Wiggins (17 points, seven rebounds, five triples) and Jalen Williams (14 points, four rebounds, four assists) were leading the charge.

The Grizzlies rotated 11 players in the first half, with Jaren Jackson Jr. contributing 13 points, while Desmond Bane added nine points and six rebounds. However, Memphis struggled from deep, hitting just six 3-pointers, while also surrendering 13 offensive rebounds.

Check out the OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies box score below.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jalen Williams 16:56 14 4 3 7 10 70.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 1 1 0 17 Alex Caruso 13:45 7 3 2 2 7 28.6 1 3 33.3 2 2 100 2 1 1 0 0 1 12 Isaiah Hartenstein 14:40 6 7 2 2 5 40.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 3 4 0 1 1 2 10 Aaron Wiggins 19:24 17 7 1 6 10 60.0 5 7 71.4 0 0 0.0 2 5 0 0 0 0 20 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19:04 17 0 3 4 14 28.6 2 3 66.7 7 7 100 0 0 0 1 0 2 15 Jaylin Williams 08:44 2 6 3 1 3 33.3 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 3 0 0 1 2 7 Kenrich Williams 12:03 3 4 0 1 4 25.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 0 1 6 Isaiah Joe 12:35 3 3 0 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 2 0 0 0 1 2 Dillon Jones 02:49 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -4 TOTALS 69 35 14 24 56 42.9 10 21 47.6 11 11 100 13 21 2 3 3 9 -

Memphis Grizzlies player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jaylen Wells 09:53 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 -14 Jaren Jackson Jr. 16:00 13 0 0 5 8 62.5 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 0 0 1 1 2 1 -7 Zach Edey 10:46 2 2 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 1 0 2 -6 Desmond Bane 15:19 9 6 3 4 7 57.1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 6 1 0 3 1 -14 Ja Morant 17:14 4 1 6 1 9 11.1 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0 1 1 0 -19 Santi Aldama 13:14 8 2 1 2 4 50.0 1 3 33.3 3 3 100 1 1 0 0 0 1 -11 Brandon Clarke 08:00 2 2 0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 1 -10 GG Jackson 09:49 8 0 0 2 4 50.0 1 3 33.3 3 4 75.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -6 Scotty Pippen Jr. 02:49 3 2 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 1 1 100 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 Luke Kennard 11:21 3 2 1 1 3 33.3 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 1 -2 Vince Williams Jr. 05:35 0 0 1 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 52 25 12 18 44 40.9 6 16 37.5 10 12 83.3 3 14 3 3 7 10 -

