  • OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:19 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
The top two teams in the Western Conference went head-to-head on Saturday night, as the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies clashed in a battle featuring electrifying point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant.

Despite missing key defenders Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort, the Thunder came out firing, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take an early 34-26 lead.

The hot shooting continued in the second quarter, with four more 3s helping OKC extend their lead to 69-52 at halftime.

By the break, Thunder guards Gilgeous-Alexander (17 points), Aaron Wiggins (17 points, seven rebounds, five triples) and Jalen Williams (14 points, four rebounds, four assists) were leading the charge.

The Grizzlies rotated 11 players in the first half, with Jaren Jackson Jr. contributing 13 points, while Desmond Bane added nine points and six rebounds. However, Memphis struggled from deep, hitting just six 3-pointers, while also surrendering 13 offensive rebounds.

Check out the OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies box score below.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jalen Williams16:56144371070.0010.0000.022111017
Alex Caruso13:457322728.61333.32210021100112
Isaiah Hartenstein14:406722540.0000.02210034011210
Aaron Wiggins19:24177161060.05771.4000.025000020
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander19:04170341428.62366.77710000010215
Jaylin Williams08:442631333.3010.0000.03300127
Kenrich Williams12:033401425.01333.3000.00400016
Isaiah Joe12:353301333.31333.3000.01200012
Dillon Jones02:49000000.0000.0000.0000000-4
TOTALS693514245642.9102147.6111110013212339-

Memphis Grizzlies player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jaylen Wells09:53000010.0010.0000.0000003-14
Jaren Jackson Jr.16:0013005862.51250.022100001121-7
Zach Edey10:462201250.0000.0000.0111102-6
Desmond Bane15:199634757.11250.0000.0061031-14
Ja Morant17:144161911.11250.01250.0010110-19
Santi Aldama13:148212450.01333.333100110001-11
Brandon Clarke08:002201333.3000.0000.0110001-10
GG Jackson09:498002450.01333.33475.0000000-6
Scotty Pippen Jr.02:4932011100000.0111000200004
Luke Kennard11:213211333.31250.0000.0020011-2
Vince Williams Jr.05:35001020.0010.0000.00000000
TOTALS522512184440.961637.5101283.331433710-

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
