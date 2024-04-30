OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 29, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

After getting whipped 106-85 two nights ago, the New Orleans Pelicans hoped to be much better on Monday against the OKC Thunder. Another loss by the home team will mean a disappointing ending to what looked like a promising season. The Pelicans were again set to play minus the injured Zion Williamson, who was ruled out due to a hamstring strain.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 14 9 5 0 0 3 5-12 1-7 3-4 +10 Jalen Williams 24 8 4 2 1 3 9-17 2-6 4-5 +14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 24 10 3 0 2 2 8-21 1-4 7-13 +7 Josh Giddey 14 3 1 0 1 1 5-10 4-6 0-0 +12 Lu Dort 11 8 3 2 0 1 4-7 2-5 1-2 +3 Jaylin Williams 3 2 0 1 2 2 1-1 1-1 0-0 -4 Gordon Hayward 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Kenrich Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Isaiah Joe 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-5 0-4 0-0 -4 Aaron Wiggins 5 0 2 2 1 0 2-7 1-5 0-0 -2 Cason Wallace 0 2 0 2 0 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 +3 Lindy Waters III DNP - - - - - - - - - Ousmane Dieng DNP - - - - - - - - - Bismack Biyombo DNP - - - - - - - - - Mike Muscala DNP - - - - - - - - -

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scorers

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Brandon Ingram 8 4 6 2 2 2 2-14 0-3 4-6 -3 Herb Jones 11 4 4 2 1 3 4-11 1-3 2-2 -12 Jonas Valanciunas 19 13 1 1 0 3 6-15 0-1 7-8 -6 CJ McCollum 20 6 2 1 1 3 9-16 2-7 0-0 -14 Trey Murphy III 7 11 3 1 2 4 3-10 1-7 0-0 -7 Larry Nance Jr. 6 6 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-2 2-2 -2 Naji Marshall 16 3 1 0 1 1 5-9 4-7 2-2 0 Jose Alvarado 2 2 4 3 1 2 1-4 0-3 0-0 +4 Jordan Hawkins 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 Matt Ryan DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl DNP - - - - - - - - - E.J. Liddell DNP - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller DNP - - - - - - - - - Dyson Daniels DNP - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Summary

The first quarter began with both the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans determined to set a tone defensively. Neither team got the offense going as it turned out to be a slugfest on the other end of the floor. After the first 12 minutes passed, the game was still tied at 21-21.

The second period followed the same script but with even more intensity. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had some moments on offense but the hosts wouldn't allow them much rhythm.

The Pelicans leaned on a balanced attack to stay in step with the No. 1 seeded team in the West. Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum and Naji Marshall of the bench are stubbornly keeping them in the game. The Pelicans trailed 44-43 as both teams exited for the halftime break.

Expand Tweet

The '90s style basketball resumed in the third quarter between the OKC Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans. They had multiple lead changes and neither team could go ahead by more than five points. The Pelicans were impressively hanging on despite Zion Williamson in street clothes cheering them on the sidelines.

The fourth quarter was when the home team started to get a little separation. New Orleans was on top 80-75 when the Thunder turned the tide with one crucial defensive play. CJ McCollum, following Jose Alvarado's block against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, couldn't hit a layup off the break.

Oklahoma responded with a crippling 18-2 burst to take the fight out of the Pelicans. Jalen Williams' 3-pointer with a little over three minutes in the game was the nail in the hosts' coffin.

Expand Tweet

After a slugfest that kept going for nearly the entire game, the OKC Thunder eventually landed the haymaker and won 97-89. The New Orleans Pelicans go home and rue what might have been had Zion Williamson been healthy.

Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III's 3-pointers tonight

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both attempted two shots from deep and neither could make one to go in.

CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III were just slightly better, combining to make 2-for-9 from the same range.

Williams and "SGA" had a rough-shooting night from deep, hitting just 3-for-10 3-pointers together. "J-Dubs'" trifecta late, however, was the haymaker that knocked out the Pelicans.

McCollum and Murphy limped to the finish line in a game the hosts badly needed to win. They finished 3-for-14 as the Thunder sprinted towards the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback