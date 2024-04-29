OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 (April 29)

After getting humiliated 106-85 on their home floor two nights ago, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to extend their series against the OKC Thunder. Another loss on Monday will send the hosts to an early offseason. They will try to stave off elimination without Zion Williamson who continues to be unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Despite being the road team, Oklahoma is a -4.5 favorite while New Orleans is a +4.5 underdog. Williamson’s absence and how the Thunder have been playing in the series has dictated the odds. The moneyline for the Pelicans is +160 while it’s -190 for the Thunder.

Team odds, though, aren’t the only lines basketball fans can put their money on. There are player props that might interest them to spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 Player props for OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans, Game 4

No. 10 - Chet Holmgren to go Over 3.5 for Stls+Blks (-120)

Jonas Valanciunas has given Chet Holmgren some problems in the paint but the OKC Thunder’s lanky forward has remained an impressive rim protector. Aside from deterring attacks to the basket, he has also clogged the lane with his reach. He will likely go over 3.5 for blocks and steals against the New Orleans Pelicans.

No. 9 - Cason Wallace to go Over 1.5 for Stls+Blks (+150)

Cason Wallace’s primary task when he is on the floor is to hound CJ McCollum. When he is not shadowing the Pelicans’ star guard, Wallace's task will shift to making entry passes tough to do. The rookie will have his opportunities to tally over 1.5 for blocks and steals.

No. 8 - Herb Jones to go Under 2.5 for Stls+Blks (+145)

Herb Jones is the New Orleans Pelicans’ defensive ace who will continue to chase after the OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jones is expected to be a member of the All-NBA Defense but he hasn’t put up eye-popping numbers. He will have an impact on that but might not get over 2.5 for the said props.

No. 7 - CJ McCollum to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-105)

The OKC Thunder have made life miserable for CJ McCollum shooting the ball. He has been hounded to a 22.7% clip from deep, averaging 1.7 3-pointers per game. The New Orleans Pelicans will try to unshackle him from Cason Wallace and Lu Dort but Oklahoma’s coverage against him has been superb. He might fail to go over 2.5 trifectas on Monday.

No. 6 - Josh Giddey to go Under 1.5 3-pointers (-250)

Josh Giddey went 4-for-7 from deep in the Thunder’s beatdown of the Pelicans in Game 3. The Australian, though, will likely find it tough to keep it up against the desperate home team. Giddey is not known for his shooting and might fail to hit more than one triple on Monday.

No. 5 - Chet Holmgren to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (106)

Chet Holmgren has been quietly solid from deep for the OKC Thunder against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is hitting 37.5% of his shots from that range, making 2.0 triples per game in the series. Jonas Valanciunas has had a tough time following him on the perimeter so he will have his opportunities again to hit more than one 3-pointer.

No. 4 - Brandon Ingram to go Under 10.5 for Rbs+ Asts(-115)

Brandon Ingram has been having a nightmare series against the OKC Thunder that even his regular-season rebounding and assists numbers have gone down. The New Orleans Pelicans forward will be desperate to do much better in a must-win game but it seems like the Thunder has figured him out. He may not get over 10.5 for the said prop.

No. 3 - Trey Murphy III to go Over 14.5 points (-106)

Trey Murphy III has to get going for the Pelicans. He has been impactful on the defensive end but his offense has to be re-ignited or it could be over for his team. Murphy is averaging 13 points per game in the series but he is more than capable of getting over 20 points. In a must-win game for New Orleans, he could top his points prop.

No. 2 - CJ McCollum to go Over 21.5 points (-108)

Like Murphy, the New Orleans Pelicans can stave off elimination if CJ McCollum gets going on offense. Willie Green badly needs to make adjustments to set him free from Cason Wallace’s relentless pressure. If he can get some rhythm, McCollum might top 21 points on Monday.

No. 1 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go Over 27.5 points (-112)

“SGA” finished with 24 points in Game 3 in a rough-shooting night. The OKC Thunder superstar will have to be better than that to snuff the life out of the New Orleans Pelicans. In Oklahoma’s biggest game of the season, he could top 27 points in Game 4 to end the series.

