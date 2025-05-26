Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head to Target Center for Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and Co. won Game 3 and avoided a hopeless situation, bringing the series to 2-1. The Timberwolves need to win Game 4 at home to avoid being down 3-1 during their trip back to Oklahoma.

Ad

Minnesota came out firing in Game 3, defeating the Thunder 143-101. A strong showing by the Timberwolves, considering many were counting them after they gave up a 2-0 lead. Anthony Edwards started off this series slowly, scoring just 18 points in Game 1. Since then, he has scored 30+ in Games 2 and 3 and is a big reason behind the Timberwolves still being alive.

Julius Randle also stepped up in a big way during Game 3. He finished Game 2 with six points but followed it up with 24 in Minnesota. Another good performance from the Timberwolves’ star duo could make this series interesting.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Thunder will rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who had a rare off night in Game 3, finishing with 14 points and six assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Game 4

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are almost at full strength for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The team should have no trouble fielding its strongest lineup during Monday’s game. The team's sole absence is rookie Nikola Topic.

Timberwolves injury report

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves don’t have any injuries to report for Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ad

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4

Ad

Oklahoma City Thunder starting lineup and depth charts

The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Luguentz Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins Jaylin Williams Ajay Mitchell



Kenrich Williams Ousmane Dieng

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth charts

The Timberwolves are expected to start Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Terrence Shannon Jr. Naz Reid Luka Garza Rob Dillingham Jaylen Clark

Joe Ingles Leonard Miller

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.