Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head to Target Center for Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and Co. won Game 3 and avoided a hopeless situation, bringing the series to 2-1. The Timberwolves need to win Game 4 at home to avoid being down 3-1 during their trip back to Oklahoma.
Minnesota came out firing in Game 3, defeating the Thunder 143-101. A strong showing by the Timberwolves, considering many were counting them after they gave up a 2-0 lead. Anthony Edwards started off this series slowly, scoring just 18 points in Game 1. Since then, he has scored 30+ in Games 2 and 3 and is a big reason behind the Timberwolves still being alive.
Julius Randle also stepped up in a big way during Game 3. He finished Game 2 with six points but followed it up with 24 in Minnesota. Another good performance from the Timberwolves’ star duo could make this series interesting.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who had a rare off night in Game 3, finishing with 14 points and six assists.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Game 4
Oklahoma City Thunder injury report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are almost at full strength for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The team should have no trouble fielding its strongest lineup during Monday’s game. The team's sole absence is rookie Nikola Topic.
Timberwolves injury report
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves don’t have any injuries to report for Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4
Oklahoma City Thunder starting lineup and depth charts
The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth charts
The Timberwolves are expected to start Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
